Kennedy’s rink dominant as side secures Oxfordshire League win

HENLEY MEN went down to an 85-55 defeat against PALMER PARK MEN in a midweek four triples encounter where they drew on one rink and lost on the remaining three.

Frank Powell led his triple in a good fight back, after being 13-3 down, to a 20-17 lead with three ends remaining but lost momentum in dropping five shots on the 16th end to lose out by five shots at the finish.

Skip Richard Kingston’s triple — with an invited lady, Joan, standing in — were always endeavouring to keep up with their opponents and finished six down at the end.

Peter Borsberry’s triple held their opponents, being one shot down after nine ends, then lost their way winning only one further end in going down to their defeat.

The triple of Barrie Davies were always playing catch up which they did again on the last three ends to level the scores.

Scores (Henley names): John Cross, Brian Duddy, Frank Powell 20-25; Joan Edwards, Andy Scott, Richard Kingston 12-18; Mick Belcher, Nigel Bidges, Peter Borsberry 8-27; Brian Borsberry, Kevin Browne, Barrie Davies 15-15.

HENLEY slipped to a 51-47 defeat at WARGRAVE on Saturday in a three rinks mixed triples match in which the visitors won on two of the rinks played.

Barrie Davies started slowly being down 10-3 after nine ends then scored a five, a four, and five twos, while their opponents won two ends, to finish eight shots head.

Skip Colin Ward led his triple on an untroubled journey through the match arriving at the finish 11 shots to the good.

The triple of Richard Kingston had a nightmare of an afternoon when very little went right for them until the last three ends when they tripled their shots total after a run of 13 ends without scoring.

Scores (Henley names): Theresa Dombey, Keith Lawrance, Barrie Davies 22-14; Jeanie Davies, Peter Borsberry, Colin Ward 19-8, Jenny Wingrove, Andy Scott, Richard Kingston 6-29.

SHIPLAKE triumphed on all four rinks as they ran out 75-58 winners in a friendly triples match at HARWELL.

The first rink skipped by Pete Christmas saw the home side lead 10-7 before the visitors hit back to win 13-11. Dave Webb’s trio came from 17-14 down to win 20-17 while Melvin Stafford’s rink triumphed 24-17. Graham Kennedy saw his rink lead throughout the match to win 18-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): John Snook, Helen Robinson, Pete Christmas 13-11; Jim Bland, Jackie Stafford, Dave Webb 20-17; Jean Webb, Alan Melville, Melvin Stafford 24-17; Sue Reid, Elaine Robinson, Graham Kennedy 18-13.

SHIPLAKE ran out 69-61 winners in their Oxfordshire League Division 3 clash at BANBURY on Thursday of last week to secure four points to the hosts’ two.

Jim Bland’s team, which included rookie Paul Davidson, had the better of the home side, keeping them at arm’s length for most of the match to come away 21-15 winners.

After a slow start Graham Kennedy saw his side utterly dominate proceedings only finding the going difficult towards the latter stages when the home side went for longer jacks but even then, the last end saw a fine finish from the Shiplake players to complete a 27-8 win.

Dave Webb’s side had a much closer encounter and despite getting off to a good start were pegged back to level after 10 ends. The following ends saw Shiplake move back ahead only for Banbury to come back strongly and retake the lead. Again, Shiplake then came back only to see their slender lead snatched away on the last as they went down 17-16.

Tony Reid had the toughest of the matches and struggled to get a foot hold in the match with the home side restricting Shiplake to just five singles as Banbury won 21-5.

Scores (Shiplake names) Mark Belcher, Paul Davidson, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 21-15; David Lloyd, Roger Pitcher, David Bullock, Graham Kennedy 27-8; Pete McCoubrey, Alan Myatt, Pete Christmas, Dave Webb 16-17; Dave Harris, Alan Melville, Len Mitton, Tony Reid 5-21.

SHIPLAKE won their Oddfellows Triples League clash at home to PALMER PARK on Wednesday of last week by 89 shots to 62 despite winning on just two of the five rinks in a match played out in persistent rain. The home side secured eight league points to Palmer Park’s six.

Barry Lambourne’s rink raced into a 15-0 lead before eventually running out 33-8 winners whilst Wendy Cross saw her side 10-4 up before eventually going down narrowly 14-13.

Jim Bland saw his side lead 9-2 before Palmer Park hit back to win 19-12 while Tony Reid’s trio lost 13-11. The final rink skipped by Melvin Stafford led all game and eventually won 20-8.

Scores (Shiplake names): Elaine Robinson, John Gutteridge, Barry Lambourne 33-8; Jean Bucket, Mark Belcher, Wendy Cross 13-14; David Lloyd, Margaret Bullock, Jim Bland 12-19; Sue Reid, Mike Lovejoy, Tony Reid 11-13; Clare Gutteridge, David Bullock, Melvin Stafford 20-8