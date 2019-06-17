Mixed fortunes for Henley in league and cup

HOSTS HENLEY won on four of the five rinks and by 82 shots to 75 in their Plomer Cup match at home against DIDCOT on Wednesday of last week to secure 12 points to the visitors’ two.

Colin Ward’s triple settled into an early lead but were hauled back to be two down at half way. The score continued to be close until the last two ends which were their downfall, losing out by 10 shots.

Skip Norman Daniells led his triple into an early lead which was sustained throughout the match to come home seven shots to the good.

The triple of Dave Wilson were behind from the third end and eventually drew level on the 15th end and claimed three shots on the next and then dropped one shot on the final two ends to finish with a single shot win.

David Burdon’s triple were only headed for the middle two ends before asserting themselves again to claim a winning rink by five shots.

Although the triple skipped by Barrie Davies shared the number of ends won, they garnered more shots on their winning ends easing to a four shot win.

Scores (Henley names): Brian Duddy, Jeanie Davies, Colin Ward 12-22; Richard Kingston, Sally Daniells, Norman Daniells 19-12; Jenny Wingrove, Will Govan, David Wilson 6-15; Theresa Dombey, Andy Scott, David Burdon 18-13; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Barrie Davies 17-13.

HENLEY lost out at MAIDEN ERLEGH in their Oddfellows Triples League match on Sunday by 106 shots to 67 to pick up four points to the home side’s 14.

David Wilson’s triple levelled the scores on end four and thereafter were never headed in a close scoring match to finish up three shots in front.

The triple of Colin Ward were always behind and although restricting their opponents to a single shot on eight of the 12 ends they won, finished up in arrears.

For David Burdon’s triple it was a struggle to find a line to be competitive with their miserable afternoon ending in a decisive defeat.

The triple skipped by Norman Daniells were always just behind, having lost the first three ends, and that situation prevailed all the match which finished with them four shots adrift. On the adjacent rink almost the opposite happened as Barrie Davies’ triple won the first three ends with their lead of three shots being doubled by the end.

Scores (Henley names): David Maybury, Jeanie Davies, David Wilson 20-27; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Colin Ward 9-22; Romy Painter, Andy Scott, David Burdon 4-35; Richard Kingston, Sally Daniells, Norman Daniells 17-21; Joan Edwards, Keith Lawrance, Barrie Davies 17-11.

SHIPLAKE triumphed on three of the five rinks played in their recent Oddfellows Triples League match against visitors MAIDEN ERLEGH, a side playing in the league for the first time this season. Shiplake won the match 106-72 to pick up 10 league points to the visitors’ four.

On the first rink skipped by Jim Bland, Shiplake led 8-3 before going behind and eventually losing 23-14. Sylvia Blackmore’s rink trailed all match before losing 18-10 while Dave Webb’s rink ran out 22-12 winners.

Wendy Cross guided her trio to a 22-14 win while Matt Shepherd saw his rink gain the biggest win of the day, 38-3.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jean Webb, Jackie Stafford, Jim Bland 14-23; Sue Rid, Mark Belcher, Sylvia Blackmore 10-18; Jean Buckett, Peter Christmas, David Webb 22-12; Elaine Robinson, David Bullock, Wendy Cross 22-14; Margaret Bullock, Melvin Stafford, Matt Shepherd 38-3.

SHIPLAKE ran out 95-80 winners in their five rinks friendly against visitors TWYFORD on Wednesday of last week.

With a 6.30pm start and threatening skies about, it was agreed to play the first two ends for singles in lieu of trial ends.

The first triple skipped by Melvin Stafford narrowly won 19-18 while Matt Shepherd saw his rink hit back from 10-6 down to win 20-14. Pete Christmas saw his side lead 10-4 before eventually losing 21-17 while Tony Reid saw his triple lead all match to eventually win 21-12. The final rink, skipped by Mike Lovejoy, hit back from 10-2 down and 15-12 down to win 18-15.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pat Walker, John Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford 19-18; Francis Benham, Jean Buckett, Matt Shepherd 20-14; John Snook, Clare Gutteridge, Pete Christmas 17-21; Marie Burnett, Ruth Copp, Tony Reid 21-12; Wendy Buss, David Lloyd, Mike Lovejoy 18-15.

SHIPLAKE moved up to third place in Division 3 of the Oxfordshire League on Thursday of last week after defeating BLOXHAM 84-42 to pick up five points to the visitors’ one.

Jim Bland saw his side struggle to get into their stride but still managed to keep in the match thanks mainly to some good leading from Mark Belcher. Things then began to slip away as Bloxham continued to find the green with ease. Shiplake, very much off the pace, were now five shots adrift, endeavoured to persevere and made some in roads but they could not do enough to save the match as they went down 15-13.

Barry Lambourne got off to a steady start taking five of the first six ends but all for singles whilst Bloxham took four from their one. Bloxham moved ahead two ends later but it proved a false dawn as Shiplake then took almost complete control to secure a 25-11 win.

Dave Webb’s rink gained the early lead which they maintained well through closely fought early exchanges. The second half saw Webb step things up, nullifying Bloxham’s early resistance to come away with a22-5 win.

Graham Kennedy’s rink had a close battle over the first half and found his side one shot adrift after nine ends. Again though, a very strong second half performance, dropping just two shots, meant yet another useful high scoring Shiplake victory, 24-11.

Scores (Shiplake names) Mark Belcher, Melvin Stafford, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 13-15; David Lloyd, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd, Barry Lambourne 25-11; Francis Benham, Pete Christmas, Rob Webb, Dave Webb 22-5; Dave Harris, Len Mitton, Dave Bullock, Graham Kennedy 24-11.

SHIPLAKE narrowly ran out 85-84 winners at THREE MILE CROSS on Sunday in a five rinks friendly match.

On the first rink, skipped by Pete Christmas, Shiplake went down 19-13 while Dave Webb’s rink hit back from 15-4 down to win 17-16.

David Bullock’s rink bagged the best win of the day, 24-17 while Wendy Cross’s rink went down 18-14 in a match that saw Phyllis Mansfield having to leave the match due to a nose bleed. Mathew Shepherd’s rink hit back from 10-8 down to win 17-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jean Webb, Pat Walker, Len Mitton, Pete Christmas 13-19; Jim Bland, Alan Myatt, Elaine Robinson, Dave Webb 17-16; Sue Reid, Clare Gutterige, Sylvia Blackmore, David Bullock 24-17; Margaret Bullock, Phyllis Mansfield, John Gutteridge, Wendy Cross 14-18; Katie Bland, John Snook, Helen Robinson, Mathew Shepherd 17-14.