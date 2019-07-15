Shiplake draw with rivals as top two stay the same

SHIPLAKE faced local rivals CAVERSHAM in the Plomer League on Sunday with the top two sides playing out a draw.

The Caversham green looked in fine condition and played well for most although one or two rinks proved challenging.

Shiplake’s Jackie Stafford, Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford and Dave Webb matched their hosts over the first four ends but, when they moved ahead, they were pegged back. After 11 ends the score was 11-11.

Shiplake then gained a six shot lead with seven ends to play. Caversham did their best to get back on terms but Webb ensured his side held firm, eventually breaking their opponents resolve to secure the last four ends and a 25-15 win.

On rink two, Mark Belcher, Phyllis Mansfield, David Bullock and Jim Bland took a slim lead after five ends. But a run of three twos against put them in a spot of trouble at 3-8 down but then they took a much needed four on the next end.

Caversham then began to edge away only for Shiplake to secure three ends and a 13-12 lead.

The hosts took the next two ends to regain the lead, 13-16 but Shiplake came back to 17-16 with one end to go. In the end, two shots went to Caversham, enough to give them a 17-18 victory.

On rink three, Sue Reid, Ruth Copp, Howard West and Tony Reid started well but they too were matched by their opponents, 7-7 after five ends and 9-9 after eight ends. But it was at this point that Shiplake made headway securing four ends, including a five, to go 17-9 in front.

Shiplake were looking good until a six against on the 14th brought the sides to within three shots of each other at 19-16. Caversham made a late surge to secure the final four ends to draw the match 22-22.

David Lloyd, Helen Robinson, Sylvia Blackmore and Daphne Jacobs found themselves 2-11 down after eight ends.

But Shiplake’s efforts were finally rewarded with a four on the ninth which helped them get back to 12-14 after 14 ends but they often could not capitalise on good positions and Caversham ran out 15-21 winners.

In the final rink, Jean Webb, Dave Harris, John Gutteridge and Graham Kennedy got off to a flyer, helped by the Caversham skipper who, on the third end, knocked the jack to the side, resulting in a six shot haul for Shiplake and a 11-0 lead.

Caversham fought back to make it 13-6 after nine but two ends later Shiplake were 19-6 ahead having taken a five on the 11th.

The hosts secured a five a few ends later to help redeem their situation but they couldn’t make up the deficit. Shiplake won 29-18, leaving the contest a draw.

HENLEY also faced CAVERSHAM in a Plomer Cup match but lost 77-101 shots.

Colin Ward’s triple raced to a 11-0 lead after seven ends but after five more ends their lead was reduced to a single shot before they inflicted a 12-23 defeat.

The triple skipped by Gill Robins had a first half lead of 13-1 and continued untroubled, until near the end where they dropped a five and a three, but won 20-15.

Skipper Dave Wilson’s trio led 10-2 at halfway only to see a revival by their opponents who drew level on 12-12 with a six on end 15.

Winning the next two ends gave them a cushion of three shots only to see the last wood of their opponents, and of the game, edge in to give them a fourth shot and a 15-16 win.

David Burdon’s triple were 4-16 down at halfway but a spirited fight back in the second half did reduce the deficit to eight shots with the final score of 16-24.

Scores: (Henley names) Jeanie Davies, Maurice Robins, Colin Ward 12-23; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Barrie Davies 14-23; Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 20-15; Jenny Wingrove, Will Gorvan, Dave Wilson 15-16; Steve Sullivan, Sally Daniells, David Burdon 16-24.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE were beaten 3-2 by HURST in the Odd Fellows Triples League on Wednesday last week.

Pat Walker, Mike Lovejoy and Dave Webb won the first three ends before going on to lead 10-2 at the halfway point.

But then the match took a twist after Hurst secured a single on the 10th before securing the next five ends, all for threes and twos, putting them 10-15 in front. With three ends remaining, Shiplake rallied but Hurst won 13-17.

On rink two, Ruth Copp, Melvin Stafford and Wendy Cross lost all but one of the first eight ends for a 1-14 scoreline. A couple of twos gave some hope but two ends later Shiplake were 12 shots behind.

Cross’s side then put together a run of five ends to get to within two shots with one end to play but Hurst got a single to secure a 15-18 win.

Jean Webb, Elaine Robinson and Matt Shepherd found themselves 1-8 down after five ends and then 2-11 after seven. However, Shiplake gained a two and followed up with a face-saving six. Then after a run of five ends, Shiplake went 17-12 in front. With momentum now firmly with Shiplake, they afforded a slight lapse before completing a 22-14 comeback win.

Wendy Buss, Helen Robinson and Jim Bland did not start firing until the seventh end when they scored a three to make it 6-8 before going 13-8 in front. Hurst came back to within two shots but a strong finish for Bland ensured another win for Shiplake, finishing 21-13.

It was another difficult start, this time for Shiplake’s fifth triple of Marie Barnett, Mark Belcher and Graham Kennedy

Hurst moved into a 1-7 lead after just four ends but Kennedy managed to pull things back to within four shots by the seventh. But Hurst then secured three ends in a row with four shots apiece to go 4-20 in front. Shiplake continued to battle away but lost 10-25.