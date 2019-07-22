Henley make most of home surroundings to record clean sweep of victories

HENLEY won their home match against READING UNIVERSITY on Wednesday of last week 91-54 to secure all 14 Oddfellows League points.

Skip Gill Robins led her trio to a 14-4 lead after nine ends, increasing this to a 20-6 four ends later, only to concede nine shots on the last five ends but still claimed a 20-15 win.

Norman Daniells’ triple gained a comfortable 17-9 lead after 15 ends but dropped shots late on to win 19-17.

The triple led by Dave Wilson started with a five and although winning only four more ends led by one shot at the 12th end. They then stepped up several gears to score 24 shots to one over the last seven ends to win 33-9.

Barrie Davies’ triple was one shot down at halfway, two down four ends later and then won four of the last five to triumph 19-13.

Reading University, who only had four triples, conceded two points on the played rink.

Scores: (Henley names): Richard Kingston, Jeanie Davies, Gill Robins 20-15; Angelika Crisa, Will Gorvan, Norman Daniells 19-17; Jo Wilson, Peter Borsberry, Dave Wilson 33-9; Steve Sullivan, Sally Daniells, Barry Davies 19-13.

HENLEY had further success on Saturday as they defeated visitors WATLINGTON 106-36 in the Plomer Cup to secure all 12 points. Watlington were short of players and only three triples were played as the villagers conceded two points and 15 shots per unplayed rink.

Skip Gill Robin’s triple started slowly being 14-6 down after 12 ends, but won the next five ends to be in the lead and although lost the last end by one shot, won 19-15 overall.

Colin Ward’s triple built up a comfortable14-6 lead after 11 ends only to find themselves 17-16 down with the last end to play. This they won to win 18-17.

The triple led by Norman Daniells settled quickly scoring a six on end three and continued to score steadily, including another six on the penultimate end before dropping a two on the last end, to win 35-4.

Scores: (Henley names): Andy Scott, Peter Borsberry, Gill Robins 19-15; David Maybury, Joan Edwards, Colin Ward 1-17; Jeanie Davies, Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells 35-4.

On Sunday HENLEY defeated visitors BASSETSBURY MANOR 104-87 in a five mixed friendly match.

Norman Daniells’ triple led from the start and scored steadily through the match, winning 11 of the 18 ends to record a 24-10 win. Skip Peter Watkins’ triple led by 13 shots after five ends and although winning four fewer ends to their opponents, they ran out 23-15 winners.

The triple of Richard Kingston went into an early lead only for their opponents to come back aided by two sixes and that difference remained with the home triple losing out 27-23.

Skip Dave Wilson had to wait until the 13th end for his triple to take the lead with a six and then promptly lost the next two ends. Retaliation followed with nine shots on the last three ends to win 27-16.

Frank Powell’s triple gave away six shots early on before recovering well and the lead changed five times before the home side narrowly lost out by two shots, 19-17.

Scores: (Henley names): Joan Edwards, Steve Sullivan, Norman Daniells 24-10; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Peter Watkins 23-15; David Maybury, John Rees, Richard Kingston 13-27; Rosemary Maybury, Keith Lawrance, Dave Wilson 37-16; Trish Jones, Maurice Robins, Frank Powell 17-19.

SHIPLAKE picked up 12 Oddfellows League points to PANGBOURNE’S two in last Wednesday’s clash at Memorial Avenue in which the hosts won by 131 shots to 44.

The first rink, skipped by Tony Reid, led all match to eventually win 21-6 while Graham Kennedy’s trio eased to a 33-7 win.

Wendy Cross saw her rink win 23-6 while Jim Bland’s rink led 31-1 after 10 ends before eventually winning by a huge margin, 40-5. The final rink, skipped by David Bullock, went down to a 20-14 defeat.

Scores (Shiplake names); Clare Gutteridge, Elaine Robinson, Tony Reid 21-6; Margaret Bullock, John Gutteridge, Graham Kennedy 33-7; Helen Robinson, Mike Lovejoy, Wendy Cross 23-6; Phyllis Mansfield, Sylvia Blackmore, Jim Bland 40-5; Ruth Copp, Melvin Stafford, David Bullock 14-20.

SHIPLAKE went down to a 79-58.5 defeat at THAME on Thursday of last week in their Oxfordshire League Division 3 clash. The home side secured five league points to the visitors’ one.

Graham Kennedy recovered well from dropping three shots but after taking the lead went behind again. His rink drew level after eight ends only to then lose the next four ends to go 11 shots behind which they could not recover from as they went down 25-11.

Rob Webb took the skip’s role with Dave Webb leading and Matt Shepherd at two, both using three woods due to the unavoidable absence of Paul Davidson as they lost out 20-10.

Jim Bland saw his side put together a decent run of ends that put their opponents very much on the back foot. Further Shiplake success followed seemingly giving Bland’s side full control until a late flourish saw Thame take five of the last six ends to give them some solace as Shiplake won 24-12.

Tony Reid’s rink was more than holding his own over the first six ends and, despite subsequently dropping a four to go behind, managed to regain a two shot lead after 10 ends. Unfortunately things then started to go awry as Thame ran out 22-16 winners.

Scores (Shiplake names): David Lloyd, Roger Pitcher, David Bullock, Graham Kennedy 11-25; Dave Webb, Matt Shepherd, Rob Webb 10-20; Mark Belcher, Pete McCoubrey, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 24-12; Francis Benham, Len Mitton, Howard West, Tony Reid 16-22.

SHIPLAKE ran out 81-50 winners in a friendly home match against CIPPENHAM on Saturday in a game shortened to four rinks due to a shortage of visiting players.

The first rink, skipped by Melvin Stafford, raced into a 15-0 lead before winning 22-17 while Mike Lovejoy’s rink ran out 21-9 winners.

Dave Webb’s rink led 12-4 after four ends before eventually winning 18-11 while Howard West’s rink came from 9-0 down to win 20-13.

Scores (Shiplake names): Francis Benham, Jean Buckett, Melvin Stafford 22-17; Jim Bland, Sue Reid, Mike Lovejoy 21-9; David Lloyd, Jackie Stafford, Dave Webb 18-11; Jean Webb, Len Mitton, Howard West 20-13.

SHIPLAKE ran out comfortable 112-56 winners at TILEHURST last Sunday in a match where the visitors won on four of the five rinks played.

The green looked parched which made it a fast track but it bowled reasonably well.

The first triple skipped by Matt Shepherd got off to a slow start before pulling away to win 28-14 while Jim Bland’s rink, playing as a pair, won 13-9.

Dave Webb’s trio got off to a cagey start at 2-2 after four ends before pulling away to ease to a 35-4 win.

John Gutteridge’s rink saw Shiplake pull ahead after nine ends and go on to win 22-10 while Melvin Stafford saw his rink lead 10-5 before falling behind and eventually going down 19-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): Clare Gutteridge, Jackie Stafford, Matt Shepherd 28-14; Alan Myatt, Jim Bland 13-9; Sue Reid, Jean Buckett, Dave Webb 35-4; David Lloyd, Jean Webb, John Gutteridge 22-10; Phyllis Mansfield, Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford 14-19.