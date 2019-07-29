Shiplake leapfrog visitors with clean sweep victory

HENLEY ran out winners in their five rinks mixed triples home friendly match with TRENTHAMS on Wednesday of last week. The hosts won on all the rinks on their way to a 117-61 victory.

Skip Barrie Davies’ triple started with a four on the first end and their score increased at halfway to 14-6. With both triples scoring five shots each in the second half the result became a 19-11 win.

Will Girvan, skipping for the first time in an inter club match, led his trio to be nine shots up after three ends but saw this lead reduced to four shots at halfway. The fillip of a four two ends later followed by winning four of the last five ends gave them a 25-14 victory.

The triple skipped by Richard Kingston won the first end then lost the next five to be 8-2 down. They then won the next nine ends, losing ends 16 and 17, and scoring a three on the final end to record a 24-10 win.

Skip Dave Wilson’s triple were 5-5 after five ends then scored freely, including a seven, while their opponents claimed seven shots more to finish 33-12 winners.

In the closest rink of the evening Peter Borsberry’s triple were never headed and although their lead fluctuated it came down to two shots at the end with a final score of 16-14.

Scores (Henley names): David Maybury, Kevin Browne, Barry Davies 19-11; Rosemary Maybury, Andy Scott, Will Girvan 25-14; Angelika Crisa, John Rees, Richard Kingston 24-10; Romy Painter, Steve Sullivan, Dave Wilson 33-12; Bill Newens, Jeanie Davies, Peter Borsberry 16-14.

Last Saturday saw HENLEY slip to a 90-69 defeat in a five rinks mixed friendly match against local rivals WARGRAVE.

Despite having an 1-13 lead after 12 ends Peter Borsberry’s triple let slip their lead to be level after 16 ends at 18-18. Dropping five shots and gaining two on the last two ends resulted in a 23-20 defeat.

Colin Ward’s triple clawed their way back from 7-2 down after six ends to be 9-8 down after 12 ends, only to outscore their opponents 11-2 in the final third to win 19-11.

The rink led by Richard Kingston struggled to keep in touch with their opposing triple, not helped by dropping a five on end six and although winning three of the last five ends went down by 22-7.

Skip Peter Watkins’s triple were 13-3 down after seven ends. Although scoring two shots more than their opposition trio for the rest of the game they lost out 20-12.

Norman Daniells’ triple recovered well from being 9-1 down after six ends to reduce the deficit to two shots on the 17th end but lost the last end to lose 14-11.

Scores: (Henley names first): Angelika Crisa, David Burdon, Peter Borsberry 20, Val Sims, Stan Crooks, David Smith 23; David Maybury, Joan Edwards, Colin Ward 19, Jim Thompson, Ian Robbins, Marion Pope 11; Nigel Bridges, Sally Daniells, Richard Kingston 7, Petet Burton, Brian Turnbull, Norah Holder 22; Jenny Wingrove, Rod Grant, Peter Watkins 12, Ken Jones, Mary Ttussler, John Tegg 20; Lynn Sayer, Keith Lawrance, Norman Daniells 11, Hilde Jones, Ray Trussler, Jean Burton 14.

HENLEY got back to winning ways on Sunday as they ran out 67-61 winners at THREE MILE CROSS in a four rinks mixed triples friendly.

Frank Powell with Bonnie Nervens and Trish Jones raced into an 8-2 lead after five ends with the opposition pulling it back to 15 -14 after 16 ends. Henley eventually ran out 17-14 winners.

Steve Sullivan, skipping in his first representative match, with John Spiers and Romy Painter were level at 10-10 after 10 ends, but dropped five shots over the next five ends to eventually lose 19-12. Peter Borsberry with John Rees and Kevin Browne were leading 10-8 after nine ends before the scores levelled after 17 ends. Borsberry picked up a three on the last end to win the rink 18-15.

Andy Scott with Bill Nervens and Joan Edwards were always struggling up to the 10th end as they railed 8-6. They then picked up 14 shots on the next five ends to eventually run out 20-13 winners.

Before the start of SHIPLAKE’S matches played on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, a minute’s silence was held in memory of club member Philip Buckett who sadly passed away the previous weekend.

On the Wednesday ALMSHOUSES were the visitors to Memorial Avenue where the hosts ran out 112-65 winners in a Plomer Cup match to secure 11 points to one as they won on four rinks and drew on one.

John Gutteridge saw his side go 6-1 down after seven ends before pulling back to win the rink 18-13. Melvin Stafford saw his side all square at 6-6 and then trail 12-8 before pulling ahead 19-12 and eventually gain a narrow 21-10 win.

Tony Reid’s rink were 9-4 up after seven ends before going behind 15-12 and eventually drawing 15-15. Graham Kennedy saw his rink race into an 18-0 lead before eventually winning 31-7 while Jim Bland saw his trio win 27-10.

Scores (Shiplake names): Wendy Buss, David Lloyd, John Gutteridge 18-13; Marie Barnett, Mike Lovejoy, Melvin Stafford 21-20; Clare Gutteridge, Ruth Copp, Tony Reid 15-15; Sue Reid, Elaine Robinson, Graham Kennedy 31-7; Paul Davidson, Margaret Bullock, Jim Bland 27-10.

On Thursday SHIPLAKE leapfrogged visitors BANBURY CENTRAL B into fourth place in the Oxfordshire League Division 3 table after running out 108-47 winners on their way to secure six points to one as the home side triumphed on all four rinks.

Jim Bland’s rink began reasonably well but then fell four shots behind after eight ends before going on to win 22-13 while Graham Kennedy’s rink went 6-1 down after six ends before coming back to win 28-12.

Barry Lambourne’s rink piled on the shots with fours, fives and a six all adding to give Shiplake a 36-2 lead after 13 ends and eventually a 37-12 win while Dave Webb saw his rink triumph 21-10.

Scores (Shiplake names): Mark Belcher, Paul Davidson, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 22-13; Dave Harris, Pete McCoubrey, David Bullock, Graham Kennedy 28-12; David Lloyd, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd, Barry Lambourne 37-12; Tony Reid, Francis Benham, Rob Webb, Dave Webb 21-10.

On Sunday home side SHIPLAKE defeated GORING in their latest Oddfellows Triples League match by 84 shots to 71 to secure 10 points to the visitors 4 as the Memorial Avenue side triumphed on three of the five rinks.

Following an even first five ends, David Bullock’s rink pulled away to win 18-8 while Graham Kennedy’s trio led all match to triumph 23-11.

Howard West saw his side 8-3 ahead after nine ends before pulling away to record the best win of the day for the home side, 21-9.

Melvin Stafford saw his rink lead 7-4 after six ends before falling behind and eventually losing out 22-11 while Wendy Cross’s rink trailed all match before eventually losing 21-11.

Scores (Shiplake names): Phyllis Mansfield, Sylvia Blackmore, David Bullock 18-8; Ruth Copp, Margaret Bullock, Graham Kennedy 23-11; Katie Bland, Jackie Stafford, Howard West 21-9; Sue Reid, David Lloyd, Melvin Stafford 11-22; Alan Myatt, Elaine Robinson, Wendy Cross 11-21.