Mixed fortunes for Henley in league and cup clashes

HENLEY visited WATLINGTON on Saturday for a five mixed triples Plomer Cup match, losing 76-99 and taking two points from their one winning rink.

Gill Robins' triple saw the lead change five times in a close scoring game. The final change saw the hosts run out 19-18 winners.

Skipper Frank Powell's triple went into an early lead but were hauled back to be one shot down after 10 ends. The scores were brought back level but the hosts won the last two ends to win 17-14.

For Barrie Davies' triple it was end six before they had the lead, enhanced by a five-shot win two ends later.

But they then lost the next three ends, won the next two,, before losing the following two to go 16-16 shots each with three ends to go. These were won by the Henley trio to give them a 22-16 victory.

The triple led by Peter Watkins were level after seven ends. They won the next two but did not add to their score during the next eight ends. Henley won the last end to provide some consolation in a 15-25 defeat.

To win only seven ends was hardly the reward Colin Ward's triple deserved but their opposition was too strong for them on the day as they went down by 7-22.

Scores: (Henley names): Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 18-19; Trish Jones, Peter Borsberry, Frank Powell 4-17; David Burdon, Sally Daniells, Barrie Davies 22-16; Angelika Crisa, Maurice Robins, Peter Watkins 15-2; Jeannie Davies, Andy Scott, Colin Ward 7-22.

Meanwhile, HENLEY travelled to BURGHFIELD in the Oddfellows Triples League on Wednesday last week and came out 3-1 winners, gaining 11 of the 14 points available.

Skipper Peter Watkins’ triple were 4-8 shots down at halfway before scoring a two-shot win on the 10th end.

On the next, they scored nine shots, meaning that all nine woods of the triple were nearer to the jack than any wood of their opponents.

Thereafter their lead was gradually reduced over the next six ends of which they won two, and had a two-shot lead before losing the final end by one shot to win 17-16.

Colin Ward’s triple, up 9-3 after half the ends, lost the next three ends by two, giving them a lead of one shot.

The final third saw them lose the lead, going two shots down, but they won the last two ends to draw 14-14.

For the triple of Norman Daniells, they took an 8-4 lead after nine ends. Losing the next two ends saw them three shots down but three shots on end 12 saw them level again.

They then won the last six ends, doubling their shots total in the process, to show a 22-11 win.

Gill Robins’ triple found themselves 2-8 down after a third of the game. Sterling work in the middle section saw them take a one shot lead but lasted for just one end. They slipped back into arrears losing out 11-17.

Barrie Davies’ triple romped away with a six-shot win on the third end to be eight shots up and doubled their shots score while losing two ends to lead 6-5 after nine ends. In the second half they scored 17 more shots, losing two ends and won comfortably 33- 9.

Scores: (Henley names): David Maybury, Joan Edwards, Peter Watkins 17-16; Jeanie Davies, Peter Borsbury, Colin Ward 14-14; Andy Scott, Sally Daniells, Norman Daniells 22-11; Kevin Browne, Richard Kingston, Gill Robins 11-17; Angelika Crisa, David Burdon, Barrie Davies 3 -9.

SHIPLAKE played a rearranged fixture against UNIVERSITY OF READING in the Oddfellows Triples League, coming away with a 3-2 rink win, on Tuesday last week.

Visiting Shiplake immediately had the advantage as they won one rink on default as their hosts were unable to field a fifth triple.

Shiplake’s triple of Francis Benham, Melvin Stafford and Sylvia Blackmore took a 4-2 lead after five ends but this didn’t last.

Reading took an 8-7 lead before Shiplake dominated the 16th head and won four shots to take a single shot lead. The last two ends were tense but the momentum was now with Shiplake who won 15-11.

The triple of Phyllis Mansfield, Howard West and Jim Bland gained a five on the third end to put them 6-3 in front after five ends before Reading went 6-12 up four ends later. Shiplake regrouped and regained a 13-12 lead after 12 ends but let Reading off the hook to go 13-15 behind. Reading then took two ends for a four shot lead with one end to play and it ended in a 18-19 defeat.

The triple of Elaine Robinson, John Gutteridge and Wendy Cross raced into a 6-0 lead after four ends but allowed their opposition to get back in the hunt, culminating in a four for Reading on the eighth end to bring it back to 11-10.

Shiplake were frustrated with themselves but a two on the 12th end signalled a strong finish which produced a five on the 14th end. A further three winning ends gave Shiplake a 23-11 win.

The triple of Margaret Bullock, David Bullock and Graham Kennedy were up 9-4 after nine ends but Reading fought back and took a 9-13 lead.

Shiplake managed to halt their progress with a useful three but Reading took another three ends where the visitors tried to keep up the pace but eventually lost out 15-17.

Shiplake’s 71 shots and three rinks gave them 10 points to Reading two rinks and 58 shots for four points.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE lost out away at TRENTHAMS on overall shots scored in a friendly match on Wednesday last week. The visitors won 3-2 on rinks but lost overall with 74 shots to Trenthams’ 80.

Elsewhere, SHIPLAKE beat HARWELL in a friendly on Saturday. Hosts Shiplake scored 68 shots to Harwells’ 65 with the rinks being shared two apiece.