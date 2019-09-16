Daniells and Davies retain their respective championship titles

SHIPLAKE hosted their club finals last Friday and Sunday.

On a dull chilly Friday evening the first final saw David Lloyd beat Sue Reid 22-2 to win the novices title while Jim Bland wrapped up the men’s singles title, beating John Gutteridge 21-10.

The remaining finals all took place in warm sunshine on Sunday with Wendy Cross beating Sylvia Blackmore 22-11 to secure the ladies singles title.

Pete McCoubrey outplayed Graham Kennedy to win the senior citizens title 16-3 while Jim Bland beat Margaret Bullock 94-56 to win the 91 Up crown.

An enthralling match saw fortune on the 19th end favour David Lloyd and John Gutteridge to help them on their way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over the remaining ends after being 20-14 down, finishing strongly for a 23 – 20 drawn fours win against Jean Webb and Barry Lambourne. Jim Bland and Elaine Robinson beat David Lloyd and Dave Webb 24-4 to secure the two wood pairs while John Gutteridge beat Melvin Stafford 21-13 to win his second event of the day in the handicap competition.

In the two wood singles, Barry Lambourne hit back to secure the title against Jim Bland. Bland won the first rink 8-2 before Lambourne secured 7-5, 7-4 wins to secure the trophy.

HENLEY ton their rearranged Oddfellows Triples League match against PANGBOURNE by 63 shots to 32 last week

Henley won on two of the three rinks played and secured 10 league points to Pangbourne’s two having been awarded four points as the visitors could not field a full five rinks.

Skip Barrie Davies’ triple were in complete command from the start to lead 10-3 half way through and added 12 more shots while losing two ends to recored a 22-5 win.

Gill Robins’ triple were in fine form being 17-1 to the good after nine ends. Losing the next two ends reduced their advantage to 10 shots but gaining momentum again added nine more shots while giving away four to post a 26-11 victory.

The triple of Colin Ward were leading 6-1 after four ends and maintained the same advantage after nine ends but slipped back to two shots behind before leading again after 15 ends. They were pegged back on the next two ends but a single shot win on the last end was not sufficient as they lost out 16-15.

Scores (Heney names): Steve Sullivan, Sally Daniells, Barries Davies 22-5; Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 26-11; Jeanie Davies, Peter Borsberry, Colin Ward 15-16.

Last weekend was taken up with the HENLEY club competitions finals.

The 16 finalists played the first to 21 shots in singles or 21 ends in pairs matches to become winners, with the two wood pairs still to be played due to lack of time.

Among the highlights were Jeanie Davies versus Norman Daniells in the mixed singles where the lead changed hands 10 times before Daniells clinched a win on the last end.

In the mixed pairs the lead changed hands six times and was level four times with Gill Robins and Andy Scott having a three-shot lead after 19 ends to hold out against Jo and Dave Wilson to win by one shot.

The men’s four wood pairs was another close affair with Richard Kingston and David Burdon trailing Barrie Davies and Peter Borsberry until the 17th end when they scored a five to take the lead which they sustained for the next four ends.

In the ladies’ championship, holder Sally Daniells fought off the strong challenge of Jeanie Davies where the lead changed hands eight times before she was able to retain her title.

In the men’s championship, holder Barrie Davies had a fright playing Steve Sullivan, who earlier had won the novices in his second bowling year, when in a run of four ends drew level only for the champion to assert himself to retain his title.

The full list of winners and runners-ups are as follows: novices, winner Steve Sullivan, runner up Nigel Bridges; 91 up ladies, Jo Wilson beat Gill Robins; 91 up men, Dave Wilson beat Colin Ward; handicap ladies, Jo Wilson beat Lynn Sayer; handicap men, Barrie Davies beat Dave Wilson; three woods ladies, Angelika Crisa beat Jeanie Davies; mixed singles, Norman Daniells beat Jeanie Davies; married pairs, Jo and Dave Wilson beat Sally and Norman Daniells; mixed pairs, Gill Robins and Andy Scott beat Jo and Dave Wilson; four wood pairs, Richard Kingston and David Burdon beat Barrie Davies and Peter Borsberry; championship men, Barrie Davies beat Steve Sullivan; championship ladies, Sally Daniells beat Jeanie Davies; champion of champions, Barrie Davies beat Sally Daniells (two woods played over 12 ends).