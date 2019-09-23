Shiplake win Plomer Cup by narrow margin

HENLEY ran out 86-70 winners in their final Oddfellows Triples League match of the season at HURST last Saturday. The visitors won on four of the five rinks played to secure them 12 of the 14 league points available.

Skip Dave Wilson’s triple came from behind to take the lead only to lose it before being level after 14 ends. Holding their nerve the Henley triple won three of the four final ends to record a 15-12 win.

Colin Ward’s triple, 7-1 down after five ends, fought back to level at 7-7. Losing only three further ends while scoring 11 shots saw them win 18-12. The triple led by Peter Borsberry were struggling at 12-7 down after 14 ends. In a comeback they won the remaining ends to win by three shots, 15-12.

After being hauled back to 9-9 after 10 ends Barrie Davies’ triple took control and romped away, losing only one further end, to win 23-13. Skipped by Gill Robins, the final Henley triple lost 21-15.

Scores (Henley names): Kevin Browne, Jo Wilson, Dave Wilson 15-12;Andy Scott, Sally Daniells, Colin Ward 18-12; Joan Edwards, Keith Lawrance, Peter Borsberry 15-12; Angelika Crisa, Steve Sullivan, Barrie Davies 23-23; Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 15-21.

On Sunday HENLEY lost out by 95 shots to 74 in a five mixed triples friendly match against THREE MILE CROSS.

Dave Wilson’s triple were level pegging until halfway at 11-11 when they lost their way, only winning two further ends and losing out 28-13.

To be leading by 12 shots after seven ends was the experience of Peter Borsberry’s triple but their opponents found the line to come back strongly and be a shot behind after a further seven ends at 15-14. The home triple won two of the last four ends by six shots only to lose the other two by eight shots to go down 22-21.

The triple led by Richard Kingston were trailing 11-8 after two thirds of the game and could only watch their opponents’ inspired spell of bowling to lose out 22-9.

Skipped by Norman Daniells, the Henley triple were 6-4 down at half way, won the next two, then promptly lost the next two ends before taking charge and winning the last five in sucession to post a 20 -9 win.

Steve Sullivan's triple had a close game being in the lead, losing it and being level through the game before finally losing out 14-11.

Scores (Henley names): John Cross, Jo Wilson, Dave Wilson 13-28; Romy Painter, Kevin Browne, Petet Borsberry 21-22; Angrlika Crisa, Andy Scott, Richard Kingston 9-22; David Maybury, Sally Daniells, Norman Daniells 20-9; Lynn Sayer, John Rees, Steve Sullivan 11-14.

The outstanding Henley 21 end two wood pairs club final was played on Monday and resulted in Richard Kingston and Norman Daniells beating Jeanie Davies and Dave Wilson, 16-15.

SHIPLAKE were crowned Plomer Cup champions by the narrowest of margins last Saturday.

Going into their final cup match of the season at Memorial Avenue, Shiplake needed to secure three points against league leaders CAVERSHAM to secure the title.

As it was Shiplake went down to a 96-94 defeat having won on one rink, drawing on one and losing on the remaining three. This gave the visitors a 9-3 win on points leaving the two sides level on points at the top of the table but Shiplake ahead on shots difference — 326 to 270.

The first rink of the afternoon, skipped by Barry Lambourne, raced into a 7-0 lead before being pegged back and slipping behind, 13-11. Shiplake regained the lead at 16-13, went 21-16 behind before eventually drawing 22-22.

Jim Bland’s rink gained the only home win of the day as they led from start to finish. Bland’s rink raced into a 17-1 lead before eventually winning 27-11.

Wendy Cross’s rink found the going tough as they trailed 9-1 after seven ends before losing 22-10 while Graham Kennedy’s rink narrowly went down 18-17.

The final rink saw Mike Lovejoy’s four trail 8-2 after seven ends before hitting back to take the lead, 10-8 and 13-12 before eventually going down to a 23-18 defeat.

Scores (Shiplake names): Jackie Stafford, Jean Buckett, David Bullock, Barry Lambourne 22-22; Katie Bland, Francis Benham, Sylvia Blackmore, Jim Bland 27-11; Mark Belcher, Pete Christmas, Tony Reid, Wendy Cross 10-22; Margaret Bullock, Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford, Graham Kennedy 17-18; Helen Robinson, Phyllis Mansfield, Howard West, Mike Lovejoy 18-23.