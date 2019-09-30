Shiplake end season on a winning note

HENLEY MEN ran out 78-63 winners in a four triples friendly at READING on Tuesday of last week. The visitors won on two rinks, drew on one and lost on one.

The triple led by Nigel Bridges were 5-5 after five ends and thereafter scored steadily, losing only one further end to win 23-6.

Skip Steve Sullivan’s triple had a close game where the lead changed hands seven times and with their last wood on the final end their opponents’ skip got his wood into the head to give them a second shot and a 14-14 draw.

Barrie Davies’ triple, with Charles Bailey playing his first game for the club, were leading 13-5 at halfway and remained in control as they more than doubled their shot total while conceding a further 10 shots to win 27-15.

The triple led by Peter Borsberry found the going tough and were 19-3 down with seven ends to go. They then staged a rally in which they outscored their opponents 11-9 which gave a final losing score of 28-14.

Scores (Henley names): John Spiers, Kevin Browne, Nigel Bridges 23-6; Bill Newens, Norman Daniells, Steve Sullivan 14-14; Charles Bailey, Richard Kingston, Barrie Davies 27-15; John Cross, Keith Lawrance, Peter Borsberry 14-28.

On Thursday of last week HENLEY won a five mixed triples friendly at FLACWELL HEATH by 91 shots to 88 having won on three rinks and losing on two.

Skip Richard Kingston’s triple managed to regain the lead at halfway to be 12-9 up, lost the next end by two shots and following that all three players contributed to scoring 16 more shots while losing the 17th end by a single shot to record a 28-12 win.

Gill Robins’ triple struggled from the start to find line and speed of the rink but had some consolation in winning half of the last six ends as they lost

36-9.

The triple of Steve Sullivan were nip and tuck all the way and were one shot down with three ends to play before losing the next two ends but won the last end by only one shot as they went down 13-10.

The triple led by Barrie Davies trailed 9-6 with half the end played then upped their game, winning six more ends and scoring 16 shots in the process while conceding four shots and two ends to post a 22-13 win.

Peter Borsberry’s triple settled quickly and won the first three ends, never to be headed, although a slight wobble on the last two but one ends reduced their lead to three shots. They scored five shots on the last end to run out 22-14 winners.

Scores (Henley names): Kevin Browne, Jeanie Davies, Richard Kingston 28-12; John Cross, Andy Scott, Gill Robins 9-26; John Spiers, Sally Daniells, Steve Sullivan 10-13; Romy Painter, Maurice Robins, Barrie Davies 22-13; Angelika Crisa, Nigel Bridges, Peter Borsberry 22-14.

SHIPLAKE won their final match of the season as they triumphed 97-92 at LONG CRENDON in a friendly match, winning on four and losing two of the six rinks.

John Gutteridge’s triple trailed 6-2 after five ends beforee going 8-6 up three ends later. However, the hosts hit back to lead 15-9 five ends later before eventually defeating Shiplake 16-13.

Elaine Robinson’s rink trailed 10-1 after seven ends before pulling back to 10-8 down five ends later. Long Crendon found their form again soon after to run out 16-9 winners.

Jim Bland’s rink raced into an 11-3 lead before eventually running out 13-12 winners while Melvin Stafford’s rink were 6-6 after seven ends and 19-10 behind before hitting back to win 22-21.

Dave Webb’s rink were all square after four ends before pulling away to win 18-10 while David Bullock’s side hit back from 12-9 down to win 22-17.

Scores (Shiplake names): David lloyd, Jean Buckett, John Gutteridge 13-16; John Snook, Pete Christmas, Elaine Robinson 9-16; Mark Belcher, Katie Bland, Jim Bland 13-12; Jean Webb, Len Mitton, Melvin Stafford 22-21; Clare Gutteridge, Margaret Bullock, Dave Webb 18-10; Dave Harris, Jackie Stafford, David Bullock 22-17.