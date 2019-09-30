County success

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
SHIPLAKE Bowls Club captain and men’s singles winner Jim Bland was crowned county champion on Saturday.
Bland successfully came through four matches on Saturday at Oxford City and County Bowls Club to win the Oxfordshire Champion of Champions crown.
On his way to securing the title, Bland beat Will Campion of Banbury Central in the semi-final before going on to a 21-14 victory against Paul McGrath of Kiddlington in the final.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
