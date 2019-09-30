Monday, 30 September 2019

County success

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club captain and men’s singles winner Jim Bland was crowned county champion on Saturday.

Bland successfully came through four matches on Saturday at Oxford City and County Bowls Club to win the Oxfordshire Champion of Champions crown.

On his way to securing the title, Bland beat Will Campion of Banbury Central in the semi-final before going on to a 21-14 victory against Paul McGrath of Kiddlington in the final.

