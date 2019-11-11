Cross’s trio gain hot shot win

SHIPLAKE got their Secretary’s Cup campaign in the indoor bowls league at Rivermead off to a winning start as they defeated ISLAND JETSAM 68-14 to pick up 10 points to 0.

Island Jetsam had to forfeit a triple due to a shortage of players so just two rinks were played.

The first triple, skipped by Daphne Jacobs, took an early lead and continued with steady scoring to lead 13-2 at the halfway stage.

A couple of singles went Island’s way to begin a mini fight back but this was soon extinguished following a hefty five for Shiplake who then pushed on to complete a decisive 29-7 win.

Wendy Cross’s triple took a few ends to get into their groove with Island Jetsam picking up five singles for a 5-3 lead after seven ends.

The eighth end saw a turning point as all Shiplake players bowled well to monopolise the jack and secure a hot shot. This changed the complexion of the match, sending Shiplake seven shots to the good. Cross’s rink went on to win the match 29-7.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pete Christmas, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacobs 29-7; Petge McCoubrey, Graham Kennedy, Wendy Cross 29-7.