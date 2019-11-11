Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cross’s trio gain hot shot win

SHIPLAKE got their Secretary’s Cup campaign in the indoor bowls league at Rivermead off to a winning start as they defeated ISLAND JETSAM 68-14 to pick up 10 points to 0.

Island Jetsam had to forfeit a triple due to a shortage of players so just two rinks were played.

The first triple, skipped by Daphne Jacobs, took an early lead and continued with steady scoring to lead 13-2 at the halfway stage.

A couple of singles went Island’s way to begin a mini fight back but this was soon extinguished following a hefty five for Shiplake who then pushed on to complete a decisive 29-7 win.

Wendy Cross’s triple took a few ends to get into their groove with Island Jetsam picking up five singles for a 5-3 lead after seven ends.

The eighth end saw a turning point as all Shiplake players bowled well to monopolise the jack and secure a hot shot. This changed the complexion of the match, sending Shiplake seven shots to the good. Cross’s rink went on to win the match 29-7.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pete Christmas, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacobs 29-7; Petge McCoubrey, Graham Kennedy, Wendy Cross 29-7.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33