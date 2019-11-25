Shiplake secure derby honours

SHIPLAKE took the honours by 65 shots to 38 in their derby clash with HENLEY in their indoor league Secretary’s Cup clash at Rivermead on Wednesday of last week. In winning on two of the three rinks, Shiplake secured six points to Henley’s two.

On the first Shiplake rink skip Matt Shepherd saw his side lead 10-2 lead after eight ends. The next two ends went Henley’s way but a three on the 11th regained the eight shot lead, 15-5. Henley stepped up their play to secure the next four ends to reduce the arrears to just three shots but Shiplake held their nerve to finish strongly, taking the last three ends for a 19-10 win.

The second triple saw Shiplake skip Daphne Jacob’s side gain the upper hand early on with a four which they built on well by adding a further 10 shots over three subsequent ends that included a five. Seven of the last eight ends went Shiplake’s way with relative ease to triumph 30-10.

Graham Kennedy saw his triple get off to a good start, taking a 7-0 lead after five ends and going on to 10-1 three ends later. The next end saw Henley strike back with a six which rocked Shiplake but Kennedy was playing well and helped steady thesShip to keep his side 15-7 in front.

Henley battled hard and a five followed two singles which brought them right back into contention, 15-14. The remaining ends were all close, first a single went to Shiplake before Henley were frustrated Kennedy’s rink to leave them agonisingly close for the remaining four ends. Henley secured four singles to win 18-16.

Scores (Shiplake names first): Sue Ried, Melvin Stafford, Matt Shepherd 19, Jeanie Davies, Peter Borsberry, Frank Powell 10; Pat Steel, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacob 30, Trish Jones, Maurice Robins, Barrie Davies 10; Pete McCoubrey, Elaine Robinson, Graham Kennedy 16, David Maybury, Colin Ward, Gill Robins 18.