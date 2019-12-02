Shiplake lose out

SHIPLAKE lost out in their latest Indoor League Secretary’s Cup clash as they went down 56-41 against TILEHURST to secure two points to the Reading’s side’s eight.

Graham Kennedy’s rink took an early lead only to quickly fall back after a mixture of misfortune and fine bowling from Tilehurst. This proved the theme of the whole match with Tilehurst coming away with a convincing 21-9 win.

Melvin Stafford’s triple led 12-2 after eight ends before going to win 18-16 while Matt Shepherd saw his rink lead 7-0 before eventually losing 19-14.

Scores (Shiplake names): Sue Ried, Dvid Bullock, Graham Kennedy 9-21; Jean Bucket, David Steel, Melvin Stafford 18-16; Elaine Robinson, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd 14-19.