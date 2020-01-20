Win puts Shiplake top of the table

SHIPLAKE moved to the top of the Secretary’s Cup League table after beating ISLAND FLOTSAM in their rearranged three triples match at Rivermead on Wednesday of last week.

The triple skipped by Wendy Cross dropped four on the first end before they drew level two ends later. Three winning ends put Shiplake three shots to the good. Shiplake then secured a six before Island Flotsam pulled the tie back to 17-12 but with four ends to go Shiplake held firm, securing all four for a comfortable 23-12 win.

Daphne Jacob’s rink got off to a close start with the score being 2-2 after four ends. By the halfway stage Shiplake had pulled ahead, 7-4. Shiplake then dropped two before Jacobs played some good shots, one particular shot seeing her opposite number knock the jack into the ditch to hold two but the skip calmly drew her first effort round to rest tight in behind what was the holding shot, about two feet from the ditch and then drew her second halfway between her first and the ditch for shot again to make it two. Shiplake went on to win the rink 18-10.

Tony Reid’s trio were level at 4-4 after five ends played. A good run of three ends then saw Shiplake go four shots ahead before they were pegged back after their opponents secured two twos. This time, another run of three ends helped Shiplake on their way to gaining a 16-10 lead with three ends to play. Island then secured a six to level the match before Shiplake scored a five to go on to win 21-17.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pete McCoubrey, Graham Kennedy, Wendy Cross 23-12; Pete Christmas, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacob 18-10; Sue Reid, David Steel, Tony Reid 21-17.