Monday, 27 January 2020

Village side has the edge

SECRETARY’S CUP league leaders SHIPLAKE ran out narrow winners against basement side ISLAND JETSAM in their latest indoor match played at Rivermead on Wednesday of last week. The villagers edged the three triples match 50-49 to secure eight points to their opponents’ two.

The first triple skipped by Matt Shepherd led 4-3 being going 15-8 down and eventually losing 21-13 while Wendy Cross’s triple led 9-0 lead after three ends and eventually went on to triumph 21-13.

Daphne Jacob’s rink led 4-1 early on. Jetsam hit back but Shiplake managed to just stay ahead until a four on the 12th end put Jetsam three shots in front. Jacobs helped her trio regain the lead, 16-13, with one end to play. Jetsam won the final rink by two shots to give Shiplake a narrow 16-15 win.

Scores (Shiplake names): Elaine Robinson, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd 13-21; Jean Buckett, Melvin Stafford, Wendy Cross 21-13; Pete Christmas, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacob 16-15.

