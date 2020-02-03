Villagers edge out local rivals

SHIPLAKE kept their Secretary’s Cup hopes alive with a hard-earned win against HENLEY on Wednesday of last week at Rivermead. The villagers triumphed 46-41, by two rinks to one, to secure eight points to Henley’s two.

Matt Shepherd’s side got off to a good start to go 9-2 up after six ends and strengthened their position further to be 14-3 up after 10 ends. Henley skip Gill Robins helped orchestrate a strong comeback, taking five ends in succession to close the gap to just two shots, 14-12. Shiplake stopped the backward slide with a single but were then hit with a three on the penultimate end which levelled the match at 15-15. With everything now resting on the last end, Shiplake managed to keep their heads and Shepherd was able to come away with a three to give his side an 18-15 win.

On the second rink Elaine Robinson was on fine form at lead, helping to give skip Graham Kennedy’s side a fighting chance and they began to gradually edge away to gain a 9-5 lead after nine ends played. Shiplake were then hit with a five against which put Henley, led by Barry Davies, in front at 10-9. Kennedy saw his side take the next three ends to regain the lead by three shots. Henley battled away to come within one shot before having to concede with Shiplake finishing 16-13 winners.

On the final rink Daphne Jacob saw her trio level at 3-3 after six ends. Henley, skipped by Peter Borsberry, began to dominate, to lead 10-5 after 10 ends played. Jacob managed to keep her side in the game although the gap widened to six shots with just three ends to play. With the overall scores now becoming clearer at this stage, the last three ends of this match became crucial. Jacob secured two shots, followed by a single before coming away with a two on the final end, closing the gap further for one shot as Henley triumphed 13-12.

Scores (Shiplake names first): Sue Reid, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd 18, Nigel Bridges, David Maybury, Gill Robins 15; Elaine Robinson, Melvin Stafford, Graham Kennedy 16, Angelika Crisa, Andy Scott, Barrie Davies 13; Pete McCoubrey, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacob 12, Joan Edwards, Maurice Robins, Peter Borsberry 13.