Monday, 23 March 2020

Shepherd and Cross wins help side triumph

SHIPLAKE finished their Secretary’s Cup campaign with a 50-47 win against ISLAND FLOTSAM at the Rivermead Leisure Centre last week having won on two of the three rinks played. Shiplake secured eight league points to Island Flotsam’s two.

The result meant Shiplake finished second in the league with Island Flotsam third and Tilehurst champions.

The first rink, skipped by Daphne Jacob, came from three shots behind to lead 6-4 before going 21-13 behind and eventually losing 22-18.

Matt Shepherd’s rink led 8-2 before drawing 10-10 and going 12-11 down. The Shiplake trio hit back to run out 16-12 winners.

The final rink, skipped by by Wendy Cross, led 10-4 before Island Flotsam came back to draw 13-13. Shiplake took three shots on the final two ends to see out a 16-13 win.

Scores (Shiplake names): Pete Christmas, John Gutteridge, Daphne Jacob 18-22; Sue Reid, David Steel, Matt Shepherd 16-12; Pete McCoubrey, Graham Kennedy, Wendy Cross 16-13.

