Bowls club still closed

WARGRAVE Bowls Club is likely to remain closed until at least July.

The club, which is based at the recreation ground at the top of East View Road, has had all fixtures cancelled up to June 30.

Treasurer Marion Pope said it would not be wise to reopen yet.

The Government’s current guidelines on the coronavirus lockdown encourages people to exercise but only with members of their household.

Mrs Pope, who is also a parish councillor, said: “Most members are in their seventies and they are self-isolating and quite a few of them have underlying medical problems. It is better to be safe than sorry.

“It is difficult with a bowling club — you could have a husband and wife play up there or someone on their own but then they have to get all the equipment out and sanitise it and the green would have to be marked out.

“We are waiting at the moment.... perhaps in July play might be possible, but we have not set a date.

“The green has been maintained and kept to a good standard but it would need to be rolled. We have had to water it nearly every night because it is so dry.”

Mrs Pope has been a member and treasurer of the club since the Eighties and Her husband Mike has been a member even longer and his father Frank was a founding member.