Bowls club awarded £1,500 green grant

HENLEY Bowls Club has been awarded £1,500 towards the cost of maintaining the green and the facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant comes from Sport England’s community emergency fund, which is financed by the National Lottery.

It will allow Henley to continue to pay for services relating to green maintenance such as lawn mowing, repairs to the mowers and irrigation system, disposal of grass cuttings, maintenance to the clubhouse and the purchase of cleaning materials.

Kevin Browne, membership secretary of the club, which is based at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows, said keeping the green in a good condition during the lockdown period was vital.

He said: “Maintenance of the green is paramount because if you let the grass grow too tall, the surface thins, it will try to set seed and get even thinner and it can take years to get it back into shape.

“Although the award does not cover all our costs by any means it is a much needed boost at a time when income to the club, apart from donations, is almost zero. No membership fees, no match fees, no competition fees, no income from the bar.

“Fortunately we do have some reserves which will see us through this period but the club hopes next year isn’t similarly impacted.”