Debutants help side get season off to winning start

HENLEY won their opening men’s four triples friendly match with CAVERSHAM by 78 shots to 68 with both sides winning two rinks.

Simon Hatcher, Steve Isaac and Jim Walter all made their debuts for the hosts. Hatcher skipped with Richard Kingston and Steve Sullivan and were nine shots down after five ends. They pulled it back to two shots down after 16 ends, but dropped three on the last end to go down 19-14. Dave Wilson with Isaac and Kevin Browne, were nine down after five ends, then stormed into the lead by five shots after 11 ends, finishing 19-14 winners.

Peter Borsberry with Nigel Bridges and Barrie Davies were level pegging after four ends but dropped a seven on one end to be 14-4 down after eight ends. They fought back to gain five on one end, but went down overall 20-16.

David Burdon with Andy Scott and Walter picked up four on the first end and didn’t look back, running out 29-15 winners.

On Sunday, HENLEY went down to a 47-36 defeat at WOODLEY in a three triples mixed friendly.

Simon Hatcher with Steve Isaac and Jeanie Davies started off slowly being eight down after six ends. They were level 13-13 after 16 ends before eventually winning 15-13. Angie Isaac with Richard Kingston and Norman Daniells stormed into the lead by seven shots after eight ends, then were pegged back to 11-11 after 14 ends. Leading by two on the last end they dropped a two which resulted in a drawn rink 14-14.

Peter Borsberry with Romy Painter and Andy Scott were leading by two after five ends but fell away only scoring three more to lose 20-7.