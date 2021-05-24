Monday, 24 May 2021

Henley too strong

HENLEY ran out comfortable winners in their four triples mixed friendly match at FLACKWELL HEATH on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors won on all rinks. Peter Borsberry with Joan Edwards and Kevin Browne were the highest winners while Norman Daniells, Colin Ward and Angie Isaac were the other successful skips.

