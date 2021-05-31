Mixed fortunes for Henley

HENLEY went down to a 58-46 Oddfellows Triples League defeat at home against PALMER PARK on Wednesday of last week despite winning on two of the three rinks played. The visitors secured eight league points to the hosts’ six.

Dave Wilson with Angelika Crisa and Norman Daniells were five shots up after four ends then dropped a six on the fifth. The Henley rink picked up a two on the next end and maintained their lead to run out 18-13 winners.

Simon Hatcher continued his winning sequence as skip, this time with Barrie Davies and Sally Daniells, as they eventually won 17-16.

Colin Ward with Jeanie Davies and Steve Sullivan started well, picking up three shots on the first end, but dropped a six on the next and struggled from there on to go down 29-11.

HENLEY got back to winning ways in the league on Saturday as they ran out

82-45 winners at MAIDEN ERLEGH in a four triples mixed match. The visitors won on all four rinks to secure all 14 league points on offer.

Barrie Davies, with Jo Wilson and Peter Borsberry, stormed into a 16 shot lead after nine ends, running out 27-10 winners.

Dave Wilson, with Romy Painter and Steve Isaac, were level pegging at 10-10l after 11 ends but then picked up a five on the next end, running out 22-12 winners.

Angie Isaac, with Andy Scott and Norman Daniells, were six down after eight ends, but then found the line to run out 18-10 winners.

Colin Ward, with Richard Kingston and Jeanie Davies, raced into a nine shot lead after eight ends only to be level 13-13 after 16 ends. Henley held their nerve running out winners 15-13.

HURST brought three triples to Memorial Avenue on Saturday for SHIPLAKE’S second match this season in the Oddfellows Triples League.

The home side ran out 48-42 winners to pick up 11 league points to the visitors’ three.

Daphne Jacob’s triple led from the start and, although Hurst rallied in the second half, won the game by three shots. Dave Webb’s triple had a close game but a five on the last end clinched the game by four shots.

Captain Jim Bland’s triple also had a close game but a two on the last end wasn’t enough as they lost by one shot.

Scores (Shiplake names): D Lloyd, M Stafford, D Jacob 15-12; J Stafford, T Reid, D Webb 19-15; J Webb, M Lovejoy, J Bland 14-15.