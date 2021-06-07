Henley too strong for opponents

HENLEY recorded back-to-back maximum points wins in their latest two Oddfellows Triples League matches.

On Wednesday evening of last week HENLEY defeated visitors GORING AND ALMSHOUSES in a four triples match, winning on all rinks 96-47 with all triples scoring at least 20 shots.

Angie Isaac, with Kevin Browne and Norman Daniells, picked up eight shots on end three, and raced to a 16 shot lead after seven ends, before eventually winning 24-6.

Simon Hatcher, with Richard Kingston and Jeanie Davies, were level 8-8 after five ends before gradually pulling away to win 29-13.

Barrie Davies, with Angelika Crisa and Steve Sullivan, were 12 up after six ends, and 17 up after 11 ends, before winning 23-15 while Dave Wilson, with Romy Painter and Andy Scott, were 14 up after 13 ends, but then dropped a five and three to finish 20-13 winners.

On Saturday HENLEY defeated visitors PANGBOURNE in a four triples match by 100 shots to 47 to claim all 14 league points.

Peter Borsberry, with Angelika Crisa and Colin Ward, had the highest winning rink, although after four ends they were down three shot but never looked back, winning 32-5.

Angie Isaac, with Keith Lawrance and Jim Walter, had the closest winning rink leading 16-15 after 17 ends, and picking up a two on the last end to win 18-15.

Norman Daniells, with Steve Isaac and Jeanie Davies, raced into a 15 shot lead after seven ends, dropping nine on the next two ends, before winning the rink 29-12.

Barrie Davies, with Lynn Sayer and David Burdon, were level 8-8 after eight ends, then picked up eight on the 13th end, running out 21-15 winners.

On Sunday the club held the first of its three one-day competitions of the season, the yardstick — a game about trying to draw to the jack and get all your bowls within one yard of it.

The format varies according to the number of entrants and this year there were three pools of six players, each of who played each other in a round-robin.

Each player played five games of six ends each using four bowls.

Angelika Crisa won the ladies’ event with Jeanie Davies as runner-up while the men’s event was won by Norman Daniells with Barrie Davies runner-up.