Henley win at rivals

HENLEY came away from second-placed Burghfield winning three of the five rinks in the Oddfellows Triples League on Wednesday last week with the overall score 87-78.

Dave Wilson with Angelika Crisa and Andy Scott were 12-up after seven ends and 12 ends to achieve a final score of 25-9.

Barrie Davies with Joan Edwards and Rod Grant were level pegging after five ends, and two-up after 14 ends and ran out winners

21-12.

Simon Hatcher with Jo Wilson and Norman Daniells were eight down after nine ends, but did well to pull back to one down after 17 ends. They then picked up two on the last end to finish winners 17-16.

Peter Borsberry with Romy Painter and Steve Sullivan were level pegging after seven ends, but fell away to six down after 10 ends. They did well to be just one down after 16 ends but eventually lost 16-20.

Colin Ward with Jeanie Davies and Peter Watkins struggled from the start and went down 8-21.