Visiting side has the edge in derby triples league and cup clash encounter

HENLEY ran out winners in their combined four triples Oddfellows Triples League and Plomer Cup match at SHIPLAKE on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors triumphed overall 81-63 in close encounter that saw Henley win on one rink, drew on one and lose on two.

Dave Wilson, with Steve Sullivan and Jeanie Davies, stormed to an emphatic 31-9 win while Angie Isaac, with Norman Daniells and Andy Scott, were leading 15-8 after 14 ends, but dropped seven shots over the final ends to draw 15-15.

Gill Robins, with Barrie Davies and Joan Edwards, were 7-7 after eight ends, fell away to six down after 12 ends, then fought back, but went down 20-19. Simon Hatcher, with Peter Borsberry and Angelika Crisa, were evenly matched with the score 16-16 after 17 ends only to drop three on the last end to go down 119-16.

In the Oddfellows Triples League Henley gained seven-and-three-quarters of a point to Shiplake’s six-and-a-quarter. In the Plomer Cup Henley gained five and three-quarters of a point to Shiplake’s six and a quarter.

Last Saturday HENLEY narrowly lost out in a mixed four triples friendly against visitors MAIDENHEAD, 65-63.

Barrie Davies, with James Turner and Martin Taylor, both new to the club and Martin new to bowling, ran out comfortable 21-15 winners. David Burdon, with Maurice Robins and John Wilkinson, another new member, were four down after nine ends, then picked up a five on end 10, and level 14-14 after 17 ends, only drop one, to go down 15-14.

Peter Borsberry, with Rod Grant and Jim Walter, another new member, were 9-9 after nine ends before going down 18-15.

Joan Edwards, skipping in her first mixed representative match, with Kevin Browne and Richard Kingston, were eight up after five ends and 12-12 after 14 ends, only to go down 17-13.