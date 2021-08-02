Clean sweep for Henley in friendly matches

HENLEY ran out 108-69 winners in a five mixed triples friendly at TRENTHAM on Wednesday of last week.

Peter Watkins, with Kevin Browne and Maurice Robins, raced to lead by 10 after seven ends before running out 20-9 winners.

Colin Ward, with Richard Kingston and Angelika Crisa, were leading by five after 15 ends, only to drop 12 on the final ends to go down 24-17.

Steve Sullivan, with Norman Daniells and Romy Painter, raced to a lead of 10 after 11 ends before evening winning 26-11.

Peter Borsberry, with Joan Edwards and John Wilkinson, were four up after 11 ends only to fall away to seven down after 16 ends. They then managed to pick up three on the last two ends but fell just short as they went down 15-11.

Andy Scott, with Jeanie Davies and David Maybury, finished strongly to run out winners 34-10.

On Saturday HENLEY ran out 63-46 winners away at WARGRAVE in a four triples mixed friendly.

Norman Daniells. with Jeanie Davies and John Wilkinson. were five up after 10 ends before going on to win 16-11.

Peter Borsberry, with Peter Watkins and David Maybury, were all square after 10 ends and managed to edge in front to win 16-14.

Colin Ward, with Richard Kingston and Steve Isaac, were one down after nine ends, but then steadily pulled ahead to win 15-10.

Barrie Davies, with Andy Scott and Romy Painter, were 9-9 after 11 ends before pulling away to win 16-11.

On Sunday HENLEY ran out 88-62 winners at home against THREE MILE CROSS in a five rinks mixed friendly.

David Burdon, with Kevin Browne and Angelika Crisa, were leading after 13 ends, only to drop six over the next two ends before racing ahead to win 26-10.

Andy Scott, with Steve Sullivan and John Wilkinson, were level after six ends, one down after 14 ends, dropped a five before eventually losing 16-14.

Barrie Davies, with Keith Lawrance and Lynn Sayer, were leading by 13 after 12 ends before eventually winning 20-18.

Peter Borsberry, with Joan Edwards and Martin Taylor, were nine up after six ends and steadily picked up shots to run out 18-9 winners.

Peter Watkins, with Richard Kingston and John Cross, playing his first match of the season, were four down after nine ends before picking several shots but eventually losing 19-10.