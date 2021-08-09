Henley triumph

RESIDENTS of Watlington are being asked to ... [more]
Monday, 09 August 2021
HENLEY continued their winning run in the Oddfellows Triples League last Saturday when they ran picked up 11.5 league points to the hosts 2.5 in a four mixed triples match at READING.
Norman Daniells, with Simon Hatcher and Jeanie Davies, were 8-8 after eight ends then steadily pulled away to win 22-10.
Barrie Davies, with David Burdon and Joan Edwards, were nine down after six ends, pulled back to two down after 10 ends but dropped a four and five to go down 23-16.
Gill Robins, with Andy Scott and Steve Sullivan, were level 8-8 after seven ends, but fell away to eight down after 11 ends, then picked up to lead, for the first time, by two after 16 ends, eventually winning 21-19.
Dave Wilson, with Colin Ward and Angelika Crisa, were always in control and raced to a convincing 21-9 margin.
On Sunday HENLEY ran out winners in their home four triples mixed friendly against FARLEY HILL where they won on three rinks and by 61 shots to 50.
