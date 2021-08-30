Henley hit top spot

HENLEY moved to the top of the Oddfellows Triples League after running out 102-69 winners at PANGBOURNE on Wednesday of last week. The win saw Henley pick up all 14 league points having triumphed on all four rinks.

Peter Borsberry, with Joan Edwards and Simon Hatcher, had a close match up to the 11th end where they then took command and ran out 23-9 winners.

Barrie Davies, with Angelika Crisa and Frank Powell, led from the start and ran out convincing 33-2 winners.

Norman Daniells, with Romy Painter and Richard Kingston, were leading 16-3 after 11 ends when the opposition fought back to 17-10 but the Henley team pulled away to win 22-11.

David Burdon, with Jeanie Davies and Kevin Browne, were well matched until the 10th end when they stormed ahead and ran out 24-7 winners.

HENLEY kept their top spot in the league as they ran out 50-46 winners at GORING AND ALMSHOUSES on Saturday in a three rink clash.

Henley won on one rink, drew on one and lost on one in rain affected match to pick up 9.5 legaue points to the hosts’ 4.5

Gill Robins, with Joan Edwards, Jeanie Davies and Norman Daniells, had a close match up to the ninth end when they took command to win 22-11.

Barrie Davies, with Jo Wilson, Nigel Bridges and Simon Hatcher, were behind after 15 ends but fought back to tie at 19-19.

David Wilson, with Angelika Crisa, Kevin Browne and Angie Issac, were evenly matched up to the eighth end when they fell behind to lose 16-10.

HENLEY won on four out of five rinks and by 107 shots to 57 in their home friendly with THAME on Sunday.

Gill Robins, with John Wilkinson and Jeanie Davies ran out 30-7 winners while Barie Davies, with Lynn Sayer and Jim Walter won 17-8.

Peter Borsberry, with Romy Painter and Richard Kingston ran out 21-14 winners while Angie Issac, with John Cross and Joan Edward lost 18-16. Kevin Browne, with Angelika Crisa and Keith Lawrance won 23-10.