Early season mixed fortunes for Henley

HENLEY lost their first match of the season — a five triples men’s friendly — away at CAVERSHAM by 90 shots to 69 on Thursday of last week.

David Burdon with Kevin Browne and Keith Lawrence were six shots up after as many ends, and eight up after 15. Although they dropped six on the last three ends, they ran out 19-17 winners.

Norman Daniells, with Steve Sullivan and John Wilkinson, were level after nine ends, four down after 14, but couldn’t make up the difference, going down 16-14.

Barrie Davies, with Richard Kingston and Brian Duddy, started off well, but were nine down after 12 ends, then picked up six shots over the final ends to go down 19-16.

Peter Borsberry with Nigel Bridges and Maurice Hill were level pegging after 10 ends, but fell away going down 10-11 while Simon Hatcher, with Colin Ward and Martin Taylo,r were level after nine ends, only to lose the next six ends going down 19-9.

Last Saturday HENLEY ran out 86-79 winners away at TRENTHAM in a five triples mixed friendly.

Norman Daniells with Jeanie Davies and John Cross started slowly but after eight ends were two up, they picked up a six on end 12 and finished 25-13 winners.

Andy Scott with Sally Daniells and Martin Taylor started off strongly and ran out winners 26-14 while Gill Robins with Nigel Bridges and John Wilkinson were evenly matched after nine ends, then found the green eventually running out 19-9 winners. Barrie Davies, with Romy Painter and Angelika Crisa, struggled from the start going down 9-19 while Peter Borsberry with Maurice Robins and Joan Edwards also struggled going down 7-24.

HENLEY made it a winning weekend as they defeated visitors WOODLEY 97-69 in a five mixed triples home friendly on Sunday.

Dave Wilson, with Jeanie Davies and John Wilkinson, picked up five shots on the first end and were 10 up after eight ends. Although they were pegged back to 17-14 after 15 ends they ran out 23-15 winners.

Norman Daniells, with Simon Hatcher and Lynn Sayer, were eight up after nine ends, level after 14 ends before running out 18-13 winners. Andy Scott, with Steve Sullivan and Jim Turner, started off strongly and ran out winners 29-5 while Barrie Davies with Joan Edwards and Richard Kingston were five up after three ends, but dropped a six on end nine eventually going down 21-13.

David Burdon, with Peter Borsberry and Peter Watkins, raced to eight shots up after 10 ends and were leading by two after 17 ends but dropped three on the final end to go down 15-14.

SHIPLAKE lost their Plomer Cup match last Saturday, going down 83-52 against DIDCOT.

Losses were suffered on three rinks but Pete Leverett, Elaine Robinson and Tony Reid picked up some match points in a closely contested 14-14 draw. The opposing skip denied the Shiplake trio a win with his very last bowl.

On Sunday SHIPLAKE went down to a narrow 69-67 home friendly defeat against ABINGDON.

The top rink for Shiplake consisted of two new bowlers, Ali Uygur and Steve Young plus the experienced Sylvia Blackmore, winning 24-13.