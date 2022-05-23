Hatcher wins two titles at delayed finals day

HENLEY Bowls Club held the remaining four club competition finals from last year on Saturday and Sunday.

The finals had been put back until the start of this season due to covid and injuries.

The first final to be played on Saturday was the 91-Up competition between Simon Hatcher and Barrie Davies.

The competition is where the four closest bowls to the jack score four, three, two and one shots respectively so the maximum score on any one end is 10.

With Davies being the club’s reigning men’s champion from 2020 and Hatcher the relative newcomer to the game, it was a surprise to see the latter edge into the lead after seven ends.

Hatcher consolidated his lead over the next four ends to take him to 66-44 and, although Davies started to find his form from this point, he left it too late to claw back the deficit as Hatcher ran out 94-66.

The second final of the day saw the two wood pairs competed for by Hatcher and Norman Daniells against Jim Turner and Davies over 21 ends.

This was a ding-dong of a match with little between the scores throughout. Although Hatcher and Daniells took the lead in the first half of the match, Turner and Davies fought back and after levelling the score at 11-11 on the 11th end, edged into a lead of 18-13 on the 18th end. However, Hatcher and Daniells then turned up the heat to take seven shots in the last three ends to win

20-18.

On Sunday the first game played was between Dave Wilson and Barrie Davies, the mixed singles, known by its trophy donor, the Harry Porter.

Wilson took an early lead and by the 14th end had a 19-10 lead. At this point, Davies staged a comeback to win all but one of the eight ends to win 20-22.

This win meant Davies had now won every competition at the club since his first win in the novices in 2012.

The weather then took a turn and the men’s championship was delayed in the hope it would clear. However, the rain didn’t ease so the match between Steve Sullivan and Dave Wilson started and finished in wet conditions.

There was never much difference between the scores throughout the match. Wilson took a five shot lead by the eighth end at 9-4 but by the 14th end, Sullivan had turned that around to 13-9. The game see-sawed throughout until Wilson eventually took the win,

22-17.

To finish off the day, last year’s ladies’ champion, Angie Isaac played the newly crowned men’s champion, Wilson in the club’s champion of champions six-end final. Wilson won the match by six shots to three.