Shiplake have the edge in Plomer Cup encounter

SHIPLAKE lost out in a friendly match against visitors SUTTONS last Saturday by 70 shots to 60.

Shiplake’s most successful rink saw David Lloyd, Helen Robinson and skip Jim Bland win 20-17.

On Sunday SHIPLAKE ran out narrow 62-61 winners away at WATLINGTON in the Plomer Cup. In soggy conditions Watlington picked up more cup points by virtue of the fact they won on three of the four rinks to secure 7.5 points to 4.5.

Shiplake’s only winning triple was that of Pete Leverett, Sylvia Blackmore and club captain Wendy Cross, 21-6.