Shiplake have the edge in Plomer Cup encounter

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
SHIPLAKE lost out in a friendly match against visitors SUTTONS last Saturday by 70 shots to 60.
Shiplake’s most successful rink saw David Lloyd, Helen Robinson and skip Jim Bland win 20-17.
On Sunday SHIPLAKE ran out narrow 62-61 winners away at WATLINGTON in the Plomer Cup. In soggy conditions Watlington picked up more cup points by virtue of the fact they won on three of the four rinks to secure 7.5 points to 4.5.
Shiplake’s only winning triple was that of Pete Leverett, Sylvia Blackmore and club captain Wendy Cross, 21-6.
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say