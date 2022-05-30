Oddfellows triples setback

HENLEY lost their opening Oddfellows Triples League clash at PALMER PARK on Wednesday of last week 100-57 after losing on four of the five mixed rinks played. After nine ends Henley were trailing overall by 32 shots. Barrie Davies, Peter Borsberry and Jo Wilson drew 20-20 while defeats were recorded by Gill Robins, Norman Daniells and Nigel Bridges 18-7, Dave Wilson, Steve Sullivan and Sally Daniells 20-12, Andy Scott, Jeanie Davies and Peter Watkins 21-11 and David Burdon, Colin Ward and Romy Painter 21-7.

HENLEY got back to winning ways on Thursday of last week when they ran triumphed 93-35 at HARWELL in a four mixed triples friendly, winning on three rinks and drawing on one. Gill Robins with Jeanie Davies and Richard Kingston drew 13-13. Barrie Davies, with Sally Daniells and John Wilkinson, ran out 24-4 winners while Andy Scott with Steve Sullivan and Joan Edwards won by 22 shots. Norman Daniells, with Peter Borsberry and Nigel Bridges, won their rink by 16 shots.

On Saturday HENLEY went down to a 93-75 home Oddfellows Triples League defeat at home against MAIDEN ERLEGH. Henley picked up four points to the visitors’ 10. Dave Wilson, with Colin Ward and Joan Edwards, ran out 27-8 winners. Gill Robins, with Andy Scott and Nigel Bridges, won 18-17 while Barrie Davies with Steve Sullivan and Lynn Sayer lost 22-12. Norman Daniells, with Peter Borsberry and Jeanie Davies, went down 23-10 while David Burdon, with Sally Daniells and Dave Palmer, lost 23-8.

On Sunday HENLEY defeated visitors THAME in a five mixed triples friendly by 92 shots to 74. Peter Borsberry, with Keith Lawrance and John Cross, won 18-10 while Andy Scott, with Trish Jones and Frank Powell, went down 21-20. Barrie Davies, with Peter Watkins and Jim Turner, won 24-11 while Dave Wilson, with Maurice Robins and John Wilkinson, ran out 17-15 winners. Gill Robins, with Jeanie Davies and Jim Walter, lost 17-13.

SHIPLAKE went down to a 77-50 defeat away at HURST last Saturday. On the last end the rink of Alan Myatt, Barrie Jones and Howard West were one shot down but they were unable to convert their game into a win, losing two shots on the last play. Shiplake’s only winning triple from the rink of Sandra Gough, Mike Lovejoy and Graham Kennedy who triumphed 16-14.

• TOMORROW (Saturday) Shiplake will be holding its open day at their Memorial Avenue ground from 10am to 4pm.