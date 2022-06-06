Club get hands on cup following 40-year wait

A CUP created by a former Henley mayor returned to Henley Bowls Club for the first time in more than 40 years.

The Plomer Cup was won by the club in September last year for the first time since 1978 and was officially presented at a ceremony on Sunday.

Seven clubs, including Shiplake and Caversham, compete for the trophy each year in a league format. Shiplake have traditionally been the most successful club.

The competition is believed to have been created in 1933 by then Mayor George Plomer, who was also a patron of the Henley club. Kevin Browne, honorary treasurer of the club, said: “It means so much to win this cup, especially as it has its roots in Henley.

“I’m determined to find out more about George Plomer. I know he was influential in the founding of the club and he created this cup.”

The club also won the Oddfellows Triples League last season.

Chairman Sally Daniels said: “Our plan for this season is to try to win it all again. We also want to get more young people involved with the club, so we will be running lots of fun evening events.”