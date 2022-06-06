Caversham impress with victory in centenary fixture

HENLEY ran out 79-38 winners in their Oddfellows Triples League home clash with PANGBOURNE last Saturday. The home side picked up 11.5 league points to the visitors’ 2.5.

Norman Daniells, with Simon Hatcher and Joan Edwards, started strongly, were 11 up after 10 ends before winning 20-8. Gill Robins’s rink, with Colin Ward and Richard Kingston, were six up after eight ends, but lost momentum, going down 10-12.

Barrie Davies, with Sally Daniells and Peter Watkins, were 15 up after nine ends before winning 27-7 while Peter Borsberry, with Steve Sullivan and Jeanie Davies, were level 10-10 after nine ends, then pulled away to win

22-11. CAVERSHAM celebrated their centenary on Wednesday of last week with a six-rink match against BOWLS ENGLAND.

The home club ran out 107-92 winners with the highest winning rink, being that of David Quint, Sheila Phillips, Peter Higgs and Peter Keep, triumphing 21-11.

On Wednesday of last week, SHIPLAKE recorded their first win of the season in the Oddfellows Triples League as they defeated THREE MILE CROSS 91-52.

Shiplake won on three rinks and tied on the other. Their top performing rink consisted of David Challis, Ruth Copp and Mike Lovejoy who won 28-9. The other winning rinks were David Lloyd, Barrie Jones and Wendy Cross

18-13 and Ali Uygar, Elaine Robinson and Graham Kennedy

26-11.