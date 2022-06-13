Borsberry’s rink help side ease to comfortable victory

HENLEY went down to a 65-55 defeat away at PALMER PARK on Tuesday of last week in a mixed four triples friendly match.

The visitors led 29-27 after nine ends but after a short break due to heavy rain the home side picked up the pace and ran out winners, winning on three rinks and drawing on one.

Peter Borsberry, with Simon Hatcher and Joan Edwards, saved a complete whitewash by picking up one on the final end to draw 17-17, having been six down after 14 ends.

Gill Robins, with Kevin Browne and John Wilkinson, were leading by one on the final end only to drop three to go down 16-14. Andy Scott, with Jeanie Davies and Nigel Bridges, were level after 17 ends, only to drop one going down 14-13.

Barrie Davies, with Maurice Robins and Brian Duddy, started off slowly, picked up to 13-11 down after 15 ends but couldn’t maintain their momentum to go down 18-11.

On Wednesday of last week HENLEY ran out 91-58 winners in a five mixed triples friendly at home to MAIDENHEAD THICKET where they won on three rinks and lost on two.

Peter Borsberry, with Jim Turner and John Wilkinson, were always in control with a convincing 31-7 win while Barrie Davies, with Joan Edwards and Maurice Hill, started strongly, winning by 24-12.

Norman Daniells, with Peter Watkins and Brian Duddy, also started strongly, winning by 19-9. Simon Hatcher, with Jeanie Davies and John Cross, were two up after 15 ends, dropped a six, pulled back three to go down by one shot, 16-15.

Andy Scott, with Maurice Robins and Sally Daniells, struggled from the start and were five down after seven ends, two up after 14 but fell away to go down 14-12.

Last Friday, after the weekly spoon drive competition, Henley celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a barbecue. This was the first chance the club had managed a social gathering of this type since the covid lockdown and this was enjoyed by 33 members. The evening concluded with heartening rendition of the National Anthem led by Sally Daniells.

On Wednesday of last week SHIPLAKE went down to a 110-71 home defeat against PALMER PARK in the Oddfellows Triples League.

The Shiplake triple of Sandra Gough, Barrie Jones and Graham Kennedy won on their rink 37-14.