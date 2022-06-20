Champions start new campaign with emphatic home victory

DEFENDING Plomer Cup champions HENLEY got their new campaign off to a winning start on Wednesday of last week as they defeated visitors DIDCOT 103-68 in their five mixed triples match. Henley won on three rinks and narrowly lost on the remaining two.

Colin Ward, with Kevin Browne and Joan Edwards, who started slowly, were three down after 10 ends, finishing strongly with a winning score of 26-11. Gill Robins, with Norman Daniells and Nigel Bridges, who also started slowly, were five down after five ends, picked up the pace to only drop four shots over the next 13 ends to run out 21-10 winners.

Andy Scott, with Steve Sullivan and Jeanie Davies, were evenly matched after seven ends, then finished strongly winning 29-12.

Peter Borsberry, with Simon Hatcher and Sally Daniells, were evenly matched at 8-8 after 10 ends before narrowly losing 17-15. David Burdon, with Peter Watkins and Romy Painter, were leading by three shots after 1 ends, then fell away over the final ends to go down 18-12.

On Saturday, after many years of not playing each other, HENLEY and ISLAND BOHEMIANS managed to resurrect this fixture with a five mixed friendly match. Hosts Henley won on three rinks, but went down 94-83.

Steve Sullivan, with Martin Taylor and Jim Turner, were pretty evenly matched after 11 ends, then pulled away finishing strongly winning by 10 shots and an overall score 24-14. David Burdon, with Jeanie Davies and Keith Lawrance, were 10 up after four ends, failed to score over the next nine ends being four down, then finished strongly just winning by one shot, 17-16.

Andy Scott, with Peter Watkins and Joan Edwards, started strongly with a five on the first end, were 10 up after 11 ends before running out 20-14 winners.

Barrie Davies, with Nigel Bridges and John Wilkinson, were under pressure throughout the match going down 25-8 while Peter Borsberry, with Richard Kingston and Peter Falle in his first match, were fairly evenly matched after eight ends, but couldn’t maintain their momentum going down 25-13.

On Sunday HENLEY went down to a 97-83 defeat away at MAIDEN ERLEGH in the Oddfellows Triples League in their five mixed match.

Norman and Sally Daniells, with Richard Kingston, were evenly matched after six ends, then pulled away to win 25-16. Colin Ward, with Jeanie Davies and Maurice Robins, were evenly matched after nine ends ends, dropped a five, then pulled back to win 25-17.

Gill Robins, with Andy Scott and Peter Watkins, were evenly matched throughout, level 15-15 after 17 ends, but dropped two shots to go down 17-15.

Peter Borsberry, with Steve Sullivan and Romy Painter, were level after six ends, but fell away to go down 20-10. Barrie Davies, with Simon Hatcher and Joan Edwards, were evenly matched 5-5 after five ends, but lost their way going down 27-8.

Last Wednesday SHIPLAKE hosted TWYFORD in a friendly match and ran out 90-39 winners. The hosts won on all four rinks with the triple of David Lloyd, Barrie Jones and Wendy Cross recording the largest winning margin.

On Saturday at HARWELL, SHIPLAKE ran out 75-52 winners in another friendly fixture. Their best performing rink was Barrie Jones, Sheila and Martin Cranstoun and Tony Reid. Jones and Sheila played half a game each. When it came to the last end, Sandra Gough, Sylvia Blackmore and Graham Kennedy were one down but they secured one shot to level the rink.

On Sunday SHIPLAKE ran out 73-52 winners at THREE MILE CROSS in a friendly fixture. The triple of David Lloyd, Margaret Bullock and David Bullock were unrelenting, winning 29-3 on their rink.