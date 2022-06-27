League success for Henley and Shiplake

HENLEY went down to a narrow 86-85 defeat at home to DESBOROGUH in a five triples mixed friendly match on Wednesday of last week.

Steve Sullivan, with Jeanie Davies and Martin Taylor, started off strongly, were 12 up after 13 ends, lost their impetus but still finished in front at 21-17. Barrie Davies, with Keith Lawrance and Brian Duddy, started slowly, picked up the pace in the middle, were eight up after 14 ends, running out 20-17 winners.

Colin Ward, with Norman Daniells and Peter Falle, were level 7-7 after nine ends, six up after 15 ends, but lost five over the final ends to draw 16-16.

Peter Borsberry, with David Burdon and John Wilkinson, were nine up after seven ends, three up after 13 ends, but narrowly went down 19-16.

Simon Hatcher, with Joan Edwards and Maurice Hill, started strongly and were seven up after eight ends but only managed to score four over the next 10 ends going down 17-12.

HENLEY got back to winning ways on Saturday as they defeated visitors PALMER PARK in a five rink mixed triples Oddfellows Triples League match. The hosts won on four of the rinks, 103-75, and picked up 12 league points to the visitors’ two.

Henley’s highest winning rink was Barrie Davies, with Sally Daniells and Richard Kingston, scoring consistently to triumph 27-9. Peter Borsberry, with Colin Ward and Joan Edwards, started with a five, and another five on end six to go nine up and maintained their lead and run out 26-17 winners.

Norman Daniells, with Simon Hatcher and Jeanie Davies, were leading by nine shots after 16 ends, dropped eight on the final ends to just win by one, 21-20.

Gill Robins, with Kevin Browne and Peter Watkins, were five down after 15 ends, finishing strongly picking up six on the last three ends to win 15-14.

David Burdon, with Andy Scott and Romy Painter, were eight down after 13 ends, picked up eight over the next four ends to draw level but couldn’t maintain their momentum dropping one on the final end to go down 15-14.

On Wednesday of last week, SHIPLAKE went down to a narrow 68-64 defeat at SUTTONS.

The triple of David Lloyd, Elaine Robinson and Graham Kennedy got away to a flier and were 12-0 up after five ends. However, Suttons came back and Shiplake needed to secure one point on the last end to post a winning score of 18-16.

Ali Uygur, Sue Reid and David Bullock also scored one on the last end but this was not quite enough as they lost out 18-17. Shiplake’s best performing rink saw Pete Leverett, Pete McCoubrey and Wendy Cross win 20-13.

On Saturday SHIPLAKE ran out 70-55 winners in their Oddfellows Triples League clash with GORING AND ALMSHOUSES.

Shiplake won on three of the four rinks with Barrie Jones, Katie Bland and Graham Kennedy winning 19-15, David Lloyd, Steve Young and Wendy Cross winning 16-11 and David Bullock, Ruth Copp and Mike Lovejoy 19-9.

On Sunday, in the same competition SHIPLAKE went down to a 70-55 home defeat against MAIDEN ERLEGH.

Shiplake lost on three of the four ends. Only the triple of David Lloyd, Pete Leverett and Sue Reid were able to boast a positive result, winning 17-9 on their rink.