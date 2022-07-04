Henley Robins secure top prize at triples gala day

HENLEY lost out to visitors BURGHFIELD in their Oddfellows Triples League clash on Wednesday of last week.

The home side went down 88-78 having won on two rinks and losing on three to pick up four league points to Burghfield’s 10.

Dave Wilson, with Sally Daniells and Brian Borsberry 10-10 after 11 ends, seven up after 16 ends, dropped a four on the 17th end to run out 22-17 winners.

Gill Robins, with Simon Hatcher and Nigel Bridges, were 11-11 all after 12 ends, and 15-15 after 16 ends, one down after 17 but managed to pick up three on the final end to win 18-16.

Peter Borsberry, with Colin Ward and Joan Edwards, raced to a five shot lead after 10 ends, but could only score one over the next eight to go down 15-11.

Norman Daniells, with Jeanie Davies and Peter Watkins, were 11 down after 10 ends, fought back with a six on end 14 and a three on end 17, but went down 20-15 while Barrie Davies, with Andy Scott and Jo Wilson, who struggled from the start, who were 10 down after 10 ends, managed to reduce the margin, but eventually lost 20-12. The following day HENLEY got back to winning ways when they defeated visitors HARWELL 91-47 in a friendly match where they won on three of the four mixed rinks.

Gill Robins, with Kevin Browne and John Wilkinson, started with a four and a six on the first three ends and maintained their momentum running out 43-6 winners. Andy Scott, with Nigel Bridges and Maurice Robins, were 4-4 after six ends, then gradually pulled away to win 18-8.

Peter Borsberry, with Sally Daniells and Jim Walter, who were eight down after six ends, managed to pick up the pace and were level after 14 ends before running out 18-16 winners. Norman Daniells, with Martin Taylor and Jim Turner, were 10 down after 10 ends, managed to find the green but finished just two short, going down 17-15.

On Sunday HENLEY held its first mixed triples gala day since 2019. Twelve teams took part from Henley, Didcot and Hagbourne, Island Bohemians, Maidenhead Thicket, Palmer Park, Suttons and Wargrave. Pangbourne withdrew so Henley fielded three teams instead of the planned two.

The day started off with Richard Kingston holding the “spider” where all participants, each standing with one foot in the ditch, delivered a bowl in the hope of ending up closest to the jack which sits under a “spider”. This was won by Richard Nice from Palmer Park A.

The competition saw the teams were split into two pools with each side playing each other in each pool.

The winners of each pool then faced each other in a final. Each game was six ends long and took just under an hour each.

Palmer Park B topped their pool by winning all five games but the other pool was a close-run affair with The Robins (a Henley team) just beating the Palmer Park A team on shot difference.

Before the final got underway, the raffle draw took place which was drawn by Henley deputy mayor Donna Crook.

In the final Henley Robins — Norman Daniells, Gill Robins and Brian Duddy — ran out winners and collected £200 prize money donated by AB Walker. The runners-up received £100.

SHIPLAKE went down to an 85-61 defeat against READING last Wednesday in their Oddfellows Triples League encounter.

Due to a late covid withdrawal Shiplake were one bowler down so David Lloyd and club captain Wendy Cross played against a triple from Reading. Although they won their game 19-15, due to a competition penalty, the points for this rink went to the Reading side.

The only other rink to post a winning score for Shiplake was that of Sandra Gough, Alan Myatt and Graham Kennedy, 25-10.

On Sunday, 16 members of SHIPLAKE competed in the drawn fours competition. The winning team were Steve Young, Ali Uygur, Pete Leverett and Elaine Robinson who defeated David Skilleter, Barrie Jones, Alan Myatt and Wendy Cross in the final.

These two teams had met earlier in the round robin and Robinson’s team needed and gained three shots on the last end to reach the final for a rematch.