On-form Henley win four out of five rinks

HENLEY played away to SHIPLAKE in a five mixed triple Plomer Cup and OTL match on Wednesday last week, winning four of the five rinks with an overall shot score of 99 - 68.

Henley secured 10 points to two in the Plomer Cup league and 12 points to two in the OTL. Henley’s highest winning rink was skipped by Peter Borsberry with Jo Wilson and Simon Hatcher. Never looking back, they ran out winners by 26-10.

Following on their heels was the rink skipped by Barrie Davies with Peter Watkins and Joan Edwards. Never headed, they won 22-9.

David Wilson skipped with Nigel Bridges and Sally Daniells and after three ends they were trailing 0-7 shots. However, they crept back on ends four and five and scored a six on end six to take the lead by 8-7. It was nip and tuck then until the last two ends, picking up two fours to win 24-16.

The rink skipped by Gill Robins with Richard Kingston and Norman Daniells were always in control and won

16-11. Not so fortunate was the rink skipped by David Burdon with Jeanie Davies and Steve Sullivan.

Leading 3-1 on end three, Shiplake turned up the heat and were leading 14-3 on end eight. Henley then scored a four to halve the deficit, but Shiplake continued their form and by end 14 were leading 19-8, finally succeeding 22-11.

On Sunday HENLEY visited HURST bowling club in a five mixed triples OTL match winning on four rinks and losing on one.

Henley ran out overall winners at 102-69 gaining 12 points to Hurst’s two. Barrie Davies with Amanda Smithdale and Simon Hatcher had a close match up to the eleventh end when they took firm command and ran out clear winners 23-15. It was Amanda’s first match after joining this season and the club congratulated her on a game well played.

Gill Robins with Peter Watkins and Steve Sullivan stormed ahead from the beginning and were firm winners at 29-14.

David Wilson with Maurice Robins and Jeanie Davies were ahead until the sixteenth end when they conceded two and one shots on the last two ends to go down 14-16.

Peter Borsberry with Richard Kingston and Joan Edwards had a difficult start until they drew level on the ninth end, after which they surged ahead and ran out clear winners at 22-13.

David Burdon with Brian Duddy and Sally Daniells were level after seven ends then scored steadily to secure the win at 15-13.

SHIPLAKE visited MAIDEN ERLEGH in an Oddfellows Triples League match on Saturday and lost overall 85 shots to 94. Shiplake did, however, record wins on three of the five rinks.

Sheila Cranstoun, Mike Lovejoy and Martin Cranstoun at skip were their top performing rink, winning 25-8.

Jean Buckett, performing well on her return from injury, Elaine Robinson and Graham Kennedy won by 11 shots, 22-11 and finally the triple of Jeff Harris, playing in his first game for Shiplake, Pete Leverett and Wendy Cross won 19-16. They were behind for most of the game but secured five shots on the last three ends to pull ahead.