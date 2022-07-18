Falle defeats all-comers to secure club’s novice singles competition title

HENLEY crashed to a 99-61 home defeat against CAVERSHAM in the Plomer Cup last Wednesday with the visitors securing all 12 points on offer from the five mixed rinks triples clash.

Peter Borsberry, with Romy Painter and Simon Hatcher, were only three shots behind after seven ends but dropped four at the 11th and 15th ends to lose 20-9. David Burdon, with Joan Edwards and Steve Sullivan, were behind from the start, rallied at the 13th end but still went down 20-12.

Barrie Davies, with Richard Kingston and Sally Daniells, fought hard for every shot but after dropping four shots at the sixth end and five shots at the 15th, they lost 23-12.

Dave Wilson, with Peter Watkins and Jeanie Davies, were only three shots behind after eight ends but could not recover the five shots lost at the sixth end and went down 17-13.

Gill Robins, with Brian Duddy and Norman Daniells, had a difficult game until the 12th end when they came back strongly but still went down 19-15. Despite winning on three of the five rinks played in Saturday's Oddfellows Triples League clash at BURGHFIELD, HENLEY went down to an overall 88-71 defeat and picked up six points to the hosts' eight.

Gill Robins, with Peter Falle and Norman Daniells, were equal after at 11 ends, then edged ahead by gaining four shots at the next end and ran out 16-11 winners. Colin Ward, with Richard Kingston and Sally Daniells, were against it from the beginning and could not recover initial losses and went down 24-10.

David Wilson, with Joan Edwards and Simon Hatcher, fought a close game and ran out 16-15 winners while Peter Borsberry, with John Wilkinson and Jeanie Davies, had a difficult game and were behind after the first few ends going down 21-8.

Barrie Davies, with Romy Painter and Kevin Currill, were equal after eight ends and then steadily gained points to run out 21-17 winners.

On Sunday Henley held their first one-day version of the novices competition for players who have never won a singles competition.

Eight entrants played a round robin competition in hot condision. Bowlers used four woods and played seven games of six end with the jack placed by the marker on a short, mid or long length jack.

New member Peter Falle ran out winner having won all seven of his games and defeating runner-up Jim Turner by one shot.

CAVERSHAM won on all five rinks in their Plomer Cup match at WATLINGTON.

The highest winning rink was that of Ross Courtnage, Margaret Taylor and Harry Walmsley by 22-9.

CAVERSHAM played a centenary celebration match against BERKSHIRE, losing 108-101 in a close encounter.

The rink of Steve Hall, Alan Brooks, Myra Fowler and Sue Harris were the highest winners for the hosts as they triumphed 28-11 having achieved a hot shot.