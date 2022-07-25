Daniells’ rink in fine form as Henley thrash Watlington

HENLEY lost out to HIGH WYCOMBE on Wednesday of last week in a five triples mixed friendly match.

The hosts lost on three of the rinks and overall by 82 shots to 75.

Peter Borsberry, with Peter Watkins and Brian Duddy, were 10 shots ahead after 10 ends and ran out clear 24-8 winners.

Steve Sullivan, with Amanda Smithdale and Nigel Bridges, were ahead until the 12th end when they lost five shots on the next end but recovered well to win by one shot, 17-16.

Kevin Browne, with Ramsay Adams and David Palmer, were level after six ends but then had a difficult game and were outplayed as they lost 25-6. Colin Ward, with John Wilkinson and Richard Kingston, were level at the 12th end and lost by two shots 15-13 while Barrie Davies, with Martin Taylor and Joan Edwards, played a steady game and were well ahead until the last end when they dropped six shots and went down 18-15.

HENLEY got back to winning ways on Saturday when they defeated visitors WATLINGTON in a their five mixed triples Plomer Cup clash. Henley won on all five rinks by 124 shots to 63 to secure all 12 points on offer.

Norman Daniells, with Steve Sullivan and Joan Edwards, were in control from the start, 18 up after 10 ends and ran out 41-5 winners.

Barrie Davies, with Sally Daniells and Martin Taylor, were 7-7 after nine ends, four up after 14 ends, dropped five over the next three ends to be five down with one end to play, but managed to score seven to win 22-20. Peter Borsberry, with Kevin Currill and Richard Kingston, were three up after nine ends, picked up a seven on the next end and won 22-12.

Colin Ward, with Simon Hatcher and Jeanie Davies, were nine up after nine ends, dropped a four on the next end, then ran on to win 20-10. Andy Scott, with Peter Watkins and Amanda Smithdale, were six down after three ends, two up after six ends, and level at 16-16 after 15 ends before eventually winning

19-16.

On Wednesday of last week SHIPLAKE defeated PANGBOURNE 74-38 in an Oddfellows Triple League match.

Out of the four rinks played, Shiplake won on three and tied on the fourth. Alan Myatt, Sue Reid and Tony Reid won 18-8. Jean Buckett, Pete McCoubrey and Graham Kennedy recorded the largest victory winning 26-10 while Margaret Bullock, David Challis and Mike Lovejoy won 1-8. David Lloyd, Howard West and Wendy Cross conceded one shot on the last end to tie their game 12-12.

On Saturday SHIPLAKE defeated visitors TRENTHAMS 75-72 in a friendly fixture.

The largest win for the hosts was by Sheila Cranstoun, Martin Cranstoun and Mike Lovejoy, 15-11. Jeff Harris, Ruth Copp and Wendy Cross were one down at the last end but picked up five shots at the finish to win 17-13.

David Lloyd, Steve Young and Elaine Robinson conceded one on the last end but held on to win 17-16 while Margaret Bullock, Sue Reid and Graham Kennedy won the last end by one shot to tie their game 15-15.