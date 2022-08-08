New members help side back to winning ways

HENLEY lost out away at GORING AND ALMSHOUSES in their Oddfellows Triples League clash on Wednesday of last week.

The visitors, despite winning on two rinks, went down 61-55 and picked up six points to the hosts’ eight.

Gill Robins, with Norman Daniells, Peter Watkins and Brian Duddy, were evenly matched at 7-7 after eight ends and 12-12 after 11 ends. They pulled away but were then pegged back but eventually won 22-18.

Barrie Davies, with Andy Scott, Peter Borsberry and Joan Edwards, were seven down after five ends, 9-9 after nine ends, then gradually pulled away to win 20-17.

Simon Hatcher, with Steve Sullivan, Sally Daniells and Maurice Robins, struggled up to the 14th end. They then more than doubled their score but still went down 26-13.

HENLEY got back to winning ways in the Oddfellows Triples League on Saturday when they won on all the rinks to defeat visitors READING 88-63 to secure a maximum 14 points.

New member Kevin Currill, with Steve Sullivan and Jeanie Davies, raced into a 12-shot lead after 11 ends, continued to hold their momentum and won comfortably 20-9. Peter Borsberry, with Simon Hatcher and new bowler Amanda Smithdale, started well, fell away to six down after 11 ends but then picked up the pace to win 20-15.

Andy Scott, with David Burdon and Joan Edwards, started strongly, were 11 up after seven ends, five up after 15 ends and won 16-11.

Barrie Davies, with Martin Taylor and Romy Painter, were evenly matched after nine ends, then pulled away to run out 15-12 winners while Colin Ward, with Sally Daniells and new bowler Peter Falle, were 10 up after nine ends, six up after 16 ends, dropped five on the last two ends but managed to hold on to win by one shot, 17-16.

On Sunday HENLEY defeated visitors FARLEY HILL 51-31 in a three mixed triples friendly.

Gill Robins, with Peter Watkins and John Wilkinson, were 5-5 after seven ends, pulled away to be seven up after 13 ends and although they fell away a little, still ran out 15-12 winners.

Peter Borsberry, with Peter Falle and Jim Turner, were in control from the start and raced to a convincing 16-5 win. Kevin Currill, with Joan Edwards and Maurice Robins, were seven up at the half-way stage, and maintained their advantage running out 20-14 winners.

SHIPLAKE went down to a 50-39 defeat in their three rinks triples friendly at TWYFORD on Saturday.

The best score recorded by a Shiplake triple was that of Sheila Cranstoun, Martin Cranstoun and David Bullock who triumphed 15-11.