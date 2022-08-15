Henley secure bragging rights in combined match

HENLEY ran out winners by 108 shots to 74 in their first ever five mixed triples friendly match away at HIGH WYCOMBE on Wednesday of last week where the visitors won on four rinks.

Peter Borsberry, John Wilkinson and Keith Lawrance were three shots down after 12 ends but picked up five on the next end and held on to their lead, winning 18-17.

Kevin Browne, Brian Duddy and Joan Edwards were storming ahead after seven ends and increased their lead throughout the match, running out 41-7 winners. Barrie Davies, Maurice Robins and Peter Watkins were equally matched until the 13th end when the opposition picked up three shots on the next two ends and five on the 17th which resulted in a 21-12 loss.

Simon Hatcher, Jenny Wingrove and Richard Kingston were level after 13 ends when they picked up the pace and ran out 21-15 winners while Gill Robins, John Cross and Martin Taylor were only one shot behind after 15 ends then picked up two shots at the next end and held on to their lead to win 16-14.

On Saturday HENLEY went down to HEADINGTON by 75 shots to 62 in a four mixed triples friendly match in which both sides won on two rinks each.

Kevin Currill, with Rod Grant and Maurice Robins, were 6-6 after eight ends then gradually pulled away to win 17-9. Gill Robins, with Kevin Browne and John Wilkinson, started slowly, were five down after eight ends, eight down after 13, then pulled back four shots to go down 20-16.

Andy Scott, with Frank Powell and Trish Jones, were 18-18 after 16 ends, then picked up six on the last two ends winning 24-18 in a closely fought match. Peter Borsberry, with Joan Edwards and Jim Turner, found the green difficult, struggled throughout and went down 28-5.

On Sunday HENLEY secured 13 of the 14 Oddfellows Triples League points and 11 of the 12 Plomer Cup points on offer as they defeated SHIPLAKE 102-65 in a combined match. Henley won on four of the five mixed triples rinks.

Barrie Davies, with Norman and Sally Daniells, were in total control, leading by 25 shots after 16 ends. They dropped a five and a four on the last two ends before running out 28-12 winners.

Kevin Currill, with David Burdon and Jeanie Davies, were 7-7 after 11 ends, one down after 17 ends then picked up one on the final end to draw 11-11.

Gill Robins, with Simon Hatcher and Peter Watkins, started slowly, were 9-9 after 12 ends, dropped a four on end 13, then scored heavily to run out 22-13 winners.

Dave Wilson, with Steve Sullivan and Joan Edwards, raced into a 10-shot lead after six ends, were pegged back to 12-12 after 11 ends, then found the green again and ran out 22-16 winners. Peter Borsberry, with Andy Scott and Trish Jones, dropped a five on the second end to be six down but then picked up the pace to be two up after nine ends and won 19-13.

Last Saturday SHIPLAKE played their club competition, the Millennium Triples, where six teams played against each other in a round robin competition to determine the two finalists. The team of Jeff Harris, Martin Cranstoun and Jim Bland ran out winners in a close final defeating Marilyn Mowatt, Jean Buckett and Graham Kennedy.