Shiplake ease to comfortable Plomer Cup victory

HENLEY went down to a 102-74 Plomer Cup home defeat against HAGBOURNE on Wednesday of last week.

The hosts won on one of the five mixed triples and lost the other four as they gained just two of the 12 league points available.

Kevin Currill, with Frank Powell and Trish Jones, were never behind. After 15 ends the match was close at 10-9 but Henley picked up an eight and a three on the next two ends and although they then dropped a three on the last end, they still won comfortably, 21-12.

The results on the remaining four rinks were not so good. Andy Scott, with David Burdon and Maurice Hill, started steadily, were one up after seven ends but from there on were outplayed going down 31-10. Peter Borsberry, with Sally Daniells and Maurice Robins, were nine down after six ends, only eight down after 12 ends, then scored steadily to just lose 14-13.

Gill Robins, with Norman Daniells and Richard Kingston, were five up after seven ends, 9-9 after 10 ends, then fell away to go down 21-11. Simon Hatcher, with Joan Edwards and John Wilkinson, were 11 down after three ends, picked up to lead 15-14 after 10 ends, dropped nine over the next four ends and came back to narrowly lose 24-19.

On Thursday of last week HENLEY entertained the 41 CLUB for a social evening of bowling. The 41 Club, a national organisation, was formed in 1945 to provide a way for members of Round Table to continue their friendships after retirement from organisation at the then obligatory age of 40.

Henley’s weekend matches against Didcot and Caversham were cancelled due to the heatwave. If the matches are not rescheduled, the Plomer Cup points will be shared between the participants.

On Wednesday evening of last week SHIPLAKE defeated visitors WATLINGTON 105-55 in the Plomer Cup.

Shiplake won on all five rinks although several matches were closer than the scores suggested. The triple of Sue Reid, Ruth Copp and Tony Reid were the top performing rink, winning 28-8. Barrie Jones, Elaine Robinson and Graham Kennedy won 28-16 in a match that saw them record a seven on the 17th end to cement their win.

David Lloyd, David Challis and Wendy Cross won 15-10, Sandra Gough, Pete Leverett and Mike Lovejoy 16-9 and Jean Buckett, Pete McCoubrey and Sylvia Blackmore 18-12.

On Sunday SHIPLAKE lost out to LONG CRENDON in a five triples friendly match, 94-63.

The Shiplake triple of David Lloyd, Alan Myatt and Wendy Cross won narrowly 16-15 whilst the hosts’ best win was that of Paul Ihnatyszyn, Martin Cranstoun and Elaine Robinson who won 24-12.