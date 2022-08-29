Henley in fine form

HENLEY ran out 61-40 winners in their Oddfellows Triples League match at PANGBOURNE on Wednesday of last week.

The match was reduced to just three triples, with Henley winning on two rinks to secure 11 of the 14 league points on offer.

Gill Robins, with Simon Hatcher and Barrie Davies, started strongly and were 25 up after 15 ends, dropped four on the next two ends but ran out winners 31-10.

Dave Wilson, with Norman and Sally Daniells, struggled at the start, were seven down after seven ends with the score 10-3. However, they picked up 17 over the next six ends to lead by 10 and ran out 21-15 winners. Peter Borsberry, with Andy Scott and Jeanie Davies, were one shot behind after seven ends, but fell further away to go down 15-9.

On Saturday HENLEY defeated visitors GORING AND ALMSHOUSES 55-40 in a reduced three triples Oddfellows Triples League match, gaining 12.5 points to the visitors’ 1.5.

Dave Wilson, with Sally and Norman Daniells, had a closely fought match. They were six down after four ends, one up after seven ends, five down after 10 ends, 13-13 after 14 ends but then pulled away to win 17-14. Gill Robins, with Simon Hatcher and Barrie Davies picked up a four on the last end to draw 18-18.

Kevin Currill, with Andy Scott and Joan Edwards, were one down after five ends, four up after eight ends, and led from there winning 20-8.

Henley had selected five mixed triples but had to ask two of their teams to stand down but those players still turned up and played a friendly game against each other. Peter Borsberry with Rod Grant and Jenny Wingrove played against David Burdon, Jeanie Davies and Richard Kingston with the teams level after seven ends, Borsberry’s team led by two after 13 ends before Burdon’s team pulled away to win 18-14.

Henley’s two Plomer Cup matches that were cancelled against Didcot and Caversham due to the heatwave will not now be played due to the season finishing next month. The points from the cancelled matches will be shared six each.

SHIPLAKE ran out 89-52 winners away at WOODLEY in a friendly match.

Shiplake won on four of the five rinks. The best score was recorded by the experienced David Lloyd, Barrie Jones and captain Wendy Cross 25-5. The triple of new bowler Marilyn Mowatt, Pete McCoubrey and Graham Kennedy won 19-9. Alan Myatt, Ruth Copp and David Bullock won 18 -10 and Ali Uygur, Margaret Bullock and Mick Lovejoy 14-11.

Saturday saw SHIPLAKE lost out 89-69 at PALMER PARK in an Oddfellows triples league match.

The only Shipalke triple to win out of five was David Lloyd, Sandra Gough and Mick Lovejoy who triumphed 17-12.