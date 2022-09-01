Burglars smash up bowls club

BURGLARS caused £500 of damage in a break-in at Caversham Bowls Club.

The chain on the gate at the club in Albert Road park was cut and the doors to the clubhouse were forced open, causing the double-glazed glass in the left-hand door to break.

Once inside, the thieves prised open the club bar, breaking it in the process, and smashed the alarm on the wall.

They made off with the till, which had been emptied the night before so contained no cash.

Police are investigating the burglary, which happened between 7.30pm on Thursday and 5.50am on Friday last week.

Club secretary Harry Walmsley, who was first on the scene after being alerted by a nearby resident who had heard the alarm, said there had been similar break-ins at bowls clubs in Reading.

He said: “It seems like clubs in parks are an easy target but I thought we would be all right. I guess it was inevitable.

“We are going to have to pay a considerable cost for the damage.”

The club has put a secondary lock on the gate and is considering installing CCTV.