Thursday, 01 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

01 September 2022

Burglars smash up bowls club

BURGLARS caused £500 of damage in a break-in at Caversham Bowls Club.

The chain on the gate at the club in Albert Road park was cut and the doors to the clubhouse were forced open, causing the double-glazed glass in the left-hand door to break.

Once inside, the thieves prised open the club bar, breaking it in the process, and smashed the alarm on the wall.

They made off with the till, which had been emptied the night before so contained no cash.

Police are investigating the burglary, which happened between 7.30pm on Thursday and 5.50am on Friday last week.

Club secretary Harry Walmsley, who was first on the scene after being alerted by a nearby resident who had heard the alarm, said there had been similar break-ins at bowls clubs in Reading.

He said: “It seems like clubs in parks are an easy target but I thought we would be all right. I guess it was inevitable.

“We are going to have to pay a considerable cost for the damage.”

The club has put a secondary lock on the gate and is considering installing CCTV.

01 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 
Pub play area

Pub play area

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

WI coffee

A COFFEE morning organised by Sonning Common WI ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33