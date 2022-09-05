Week of action results in hat-trick of wins for Shiplake teams

Members of Shiplake Village Bowling Club enjoyed a successful week, winning all three of the matches they played.

On Wednesday they travelled to Trenthams and won 96 shots to 89 in a six triples friendly.

Shiplake’s best performing team was that of new bowler Paul Ihnatyszyn, Sue Reid and Tony Reid who won 26-8. Ali Uygur, Pete McCoubrey and Elaine Robinson won 18-7 and Pete Leverett, David Challis and Wendy Cross won 15-12.

Saturday saw players in action at home as Hagbourne visited Memorial Avenue, Shiplake, in a four triples Plomer Cup match.

Shiplake won on two rinks and a third was drawn. Sandra Gough, Martin Cranstoun and Jim Bland won convincingly 24-8. Sheila Cranstoun, Elaine Roninson and Graham Kennedy won 15-13.

However, with one bowl left in the hand of skip Graham, the visitors were holding two on the last end which would have been enough to win.

Fortunately Graham held his nerve and delivered exactly the right shot to convert the two-shot deficit into a one-shot gain.

On Sunday Shiplake played away at Tilehurst in a three triples friendly.

They won 53-44. Adrian Clark, Katie Bland and Jim Bland won 19-16 while Jeff Harris, Alan Myatt and Sylvia Blackmore recorded an excellent win of 21 shots to 13.