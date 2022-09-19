Borsberry helps rink secure big victory

HENLEY ran out 118-64 winners in their home five mixed triples friendly clash with MAIDENHEAD TOWN on Tuesday of last week with the hosts winning on four of the rinks.

Peter Borsberry, with Martin Taylor and Peter Falle, romped into a commanding lead after seven ends, allowed the visitors on to the scoresheet for a few ends, then pulled away to win convincingly 34-10.

David Burdon, with Keith Lawrance and Richard Kingston, were under the hammer from the start, and way off the pace after eight ends, then found the green to pull back but went down 20-13.

Kevin Currill, with Jeanie Davies and Ramsay Adams, were three up after three ends, fell away to be 10 down after nine ends, clawed their way back to be 19-19 after 17 ends, then picked up a three to run out 22-19 winners.

Barrie Davies, with Kevin Browne and Maurice Hill, raced to a commanding lead after 10 ends, eventually winning 23-8. Andy Scott, with Joan Edwards and John Wilkinson, were evenly matched throughout but then found the green to be well up after 11 ends and finished 26-7 winners.

SHIPLAKE went down to a narrow 62-57 four-rink Plomer Cup defeat away at HAGBOURNE.

The Shiplake triple of Ali Uygur, Sandra Gough and Pete McCoubrey won 12-11.

David Skilleter, Barrie Jones and Jim Bland were 16-16 after 16 ends but ended up losing three on the last two ends.

Marilyn Mowatt, Adrian Clark and Tony Reid were 13-12 up with one end to play but lost two shots on the last end to lose by one.

Laurie Mowatt, Jeff Harris and Wendy Cross were one down with one end to play but were unable to convert this to a win, losing by a single shot on the last end.