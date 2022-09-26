Honours even at Shiplake in final match of campaign

HENLEY lost out by 87 shots to 60 at HAGBOURNE on Wednesday of last week in a four mixed triples Plomer Cup match. Cup points were divided 3.75 to Henley and 8.25 to the hosts.

Kevin Currill, with Jeanie Davies and John Wilkinson, led from the start and were nine up after eight ends, eventually running out 20-12 winners. Peter Borsberry, with Kevin Browne and Joan Edwards, played an evenly balanced match, eventually drawing 16-16.

Andy Scott, with Sally Daniells and Richard Kingston, were seven up after four ends, just two up after 12 ends but then failed to score again going down 27-13. Barrie Davies, with Simon Hatcher and Nigel Bridges, lost to a strong triple, going down 32-11.

On Saturday HENLEY defeated visitors HURST in a five triples Oddfellows Triples League match by 79 shots to 76 having won on three and lost on two of the rinks. Henley picked up 10 league points to Hurst’s four.

David Wilson, with Amanda Smithdale and Peter Watkins, were closely matched until the seventh end when they gained five shots on the eighth end and held on firmly to their lead, running out 20-11 winners.

Gill Robins, with Peter Falle and Simon Hatcher, were leading strongly from the start and continued to gain shots throughout the game and ran out convincing 20-9 winners. Andy Scott, with John Wilkinson and Sally Daniells, were fighting a difficult game and were only a few shots behind throughout the match but lost six shots on the last end to go down 20-9.

Peter Borsberry, with David Palmer and David Burdon, were ahead until the 10th end when they lost momentum and went down 21-14. Kevin Currill, with Joan Edwards and Richard Kingston, were behind until the 10th end when they started to fight back and steadily clawed back shots until they were equal by the 16th end at 14-14. They then gained two shots on the 17th and lost one on the last to bring the game to an exciting finish by winning 16-15.

HENLEY won on two rinks and lost on two in their home four triples mixed friendly with THREE MILE CROSS on Sunday where they triumphed 76-66.

Peter Borsberry, with John Wilkinson and Rod Grant, were equally matched up to the 12th end when they pulled ahead by two shots only to lose four shots and one shot on the last two ends to go down 17-14.

Gill Robins, with Ramsey Adams and Kevin Browne, were equal after 11 ends when the opposition stormed ahead to leave them trailing by 10 shots but with a fine effort, they pulled back and made good the losses and ran out 25-24 winners.

Dave Wilson, with Joan Edwards and Richard Kingston, played an equal game for the first 12 ends but fell away at the last few ends losing 17-14. Kevin Currill, with Romy Painter and Jim Turner, were leading from the start and increased their lead throughout the game running out impressive 23-8 winners.

SHIPLAKE concluded their season with a home match against CAVERSHAM in the Plomer Cup on Saturday.

The match was tied 64-64 with both sides winning two of the four rinks. The best Shiplake score was recorded by the team of Marilyn Mowatt, Martin Cranstoun and Tony Reid who triumphed 17-11 while Sheila Cranstoun, Elaine Robinson and Mick Lovejoy also won 17-15.