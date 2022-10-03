Henley end campaign on a losing note

HENLEY lost out in their final match of the season at READING on Wednesday of last week. Playing in a three triples mixed friendly, Henley lost out by 55 shots to 49 having only won on one of the rinks.

Peter Borsberry, with Joan Edwards as lead and David Palmer at number two, took an early lead and when they scored six shots on the seventh end, were leading 12-3.

However, Reading kept plugging away and closed the gap to 15-12 by the 16th end but with Henley scoring five shots on the 17th it made it difficult for Reading to recover and despite scoring six shots on the last end, Henley won 20-18.

Kevin Browne, with Angelika Crisa as lead and Nigel Bridges at number two, made a valiant effort to stay in touch but were 9-3 down by the ninth end. However, they clawed their way back to 14-14 by scoring five shots on the 17th end but Reading scored three shots on the last end to defeat Henley 17-14.

David Burdon, with John Wilkinson as lead and Steve Sullivan at number two, were only one shot behind after the fifth end but found themselves 11-3 down by the ninth. With a run of a five and three singles they levelled the score by the 13th end. The effort proved fruitless and, despite a four-shot score on the last end, went down

20-15.

Henley's season hasn't been as successful as the last season, dropping from first to third place in the Oddfellows Triples League and from first to third in the Plomer Cup. During the season Henley won 70 per cent of their home matches, whether league or friendly, but only 50 per cent of their away matches.

The Henley green will soon be reseeded before winter while players will now turn to indoor bowling at a variety of different venues such as Rivermead, Whiteknights and Desborough.